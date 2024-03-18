It's been just over a week since the NHL trade deadline, and it's already starting to become very clear who the big winners were in 2024. If you watched the battle of the league's two best players on Saturday night — a thrilling Connor McDavid vs. Nathan MacKinnon showdown — you'll know that one of them is the Colorado Avalanche. And if you've been following along with Jake Guentzel and Evgeny Kuznetsov, you'll know that the Carolina Hurricanes are also finding their best form of the campaign at the perfect time.
Although it has been a very short time, both the Avs and Canes look like legitimate Stanley Cup contenders after a few key acquisitions, and they join one of the deepest fields in recent memory at the top of the National Hockey League. The Panthers remain the league's premier club, but the Rangers, Bruins, Canucks, Jets and Stars — along with Colorado and Carolina — will all have something to say about that down the stretch. The President's Trophy race is going to be a wacky finish, with eight teams still in the running. That's just insane.
And that's not even mentioning the wildcard races in both conferences. Who would have thought the Penguins would still be hanging around after trading one of the franchise's most clutch players? Or that the defending Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights would be on the verge of falling out of a playoff spot with under a month left?
Those kinds of storylines are why we love the NHL, and it's only going to get better over the final month of the season. Every single game is absolutely crucial for so many teams, and even the squads that are already out will be looking to play spoiler in the final month. Of course, the newest edition of ClutchPoints' NHL Power Rankings has recorded all of the movement as the jockeying continues in earnest ahead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Read on for the latest.
1. Florida Panthers (no change)
The Panthers had their worst seven-day stretch since mid-January in Week 22, but it won't cost them the top spot in the NHL Power Rankings. Not yet. Florida lost two tough Sun Belt games to two surging Eastern Conference teams, falling 4-0 to the Hurricanes and 5-3 to the Bolts. But the week began with a nice victory over the Stars at home, and the Cats still find themselves second in the President's Trophy race — with a game in hand on the Bruins. Despite losing three of five, the Panthers have come out victorious in eight-of-11 since Feb. 24, and two bad games won't be enough to relinquish the No. 1 spot. But if things don't improve in Week 23, it could be a different East contender jumping back into a familiar spot.
2. New York Rangers (+1)
Yes, I'm talking about the Rangers. After spending long stretches of the season at the top of the NHL Power Rankings, the Blueshirts have started to make up ground after a forgettable week-and-a-half in late February. A new calendar month has shown us a completely new New York team, one that is 5-2-1 in March and tied with the Panthers at 45-19-4. Artemi Panarin is leading the way, and he put together a five-point showing in a beatdown of the Penguins on Saturday. In an extremely rare five-game slate, the Rangers won four times, vaulting them back into contention for the President's Trophy. With the Hurricanes also surging, the lead in the Metropolitan Division is down to four points, and that one will certainly come down to the wire. But Peter Laviolette has to be happy with the way his team is playing; NY is looking like a juggernaut with just 14 games left.
3. Boston Bruins (+1)
I've been calling the Central Division a three-headed monster, and the Avalanche, Jets and Stars are deserving of the title. But three heads have emerged at the top of the Eastern Conference, all with a great shot to finish first in just over a month from now. And although the Panthers and Rangers have the lead in the NHL Power Rankings — for now — the B's are currently leading the race where it counts. With four wins in their past five, the Bruins have shot back into first with a 40-14-15 record, giving them just a single point of breathing room on Florida and New York. The goaltending has settled down, and Boston is again looking like one of the league's premier defensive teams. In Week 22, they secured four of a possible six points, beating the Habs and Flyers after letting the Blues come into TD Garden and embarrass them on home ice on Monday. The chase for back-to-back regular-season titles heats up with less than a month left in Boston's schedule.
4. Vancouver Canucks (-2)
The Canucks lost Thatcher Demko to injury, then Casey DeSmith's first two games as the temporary starter in Vancouver. That's not ideal for a team that remains at the top of the Western Conference, but have taken a bit of a tumble in the NHL Power Rankings. The Nucks played just twice in Week 22, first blowing a 3-0 lead on home ice against the red hot Avalanche and falling 4-3 in overtime, then playing one of their least eventful contests of the campaign in a 2-1 loss to the Capitals three nights later. A season-long nine-game home stand got off on the complete wrong foot, but the lead in the Pacific Division remains eight points on the Oilers. Rick Tocchet's club will look to right the ship against three non-playoff teams in Week 23, welcoming the Sabres, Canadiens and Flames to Rogers Arena.
5. Colorado Avalanche (+2)
The Avalanche are the hottest team in the National, and I strongly considered sliding them up a few more spots in the NHL Power Rankings. But they're still not top-five in league standings — barely — and so will spend at least one more week out of the top-four. But make no mistake, this team is shaping into an elite wagon at the absolute perfect time. Sean Walker and Casey Mittelstadt are fitting like a shoe in Denver, and the Avs have won six games in a row — and lost just once in the month of March. Part of that was a perfect 3-0 stretch in Week 22 that saw Colorado travel to Calgary, Vancouver and Edmonton and beat the Flames, Canucks and Oilers. The finale was an epic MacKinnon vs. McDavid battle, with one Hart Trophy contender (MacKinnon) getting the better of another (McDavid) in a thrilling 3-2 overtime win. The Avalanche play three non-playoff squads this week, and after a few key trade deadline tweaks, this is looking like one of the favorites to come out of a crowded Western Conference.
6. Winnipeg Jets (no change)
After falling a full three spots in the NHL Power Rankings between Weeks 21-22, the Jets quickly got back on track after a fantastic seven-day stretch. It wasn't enough to get them back in the top-five, but it was enough to keep them just ahead of the red hot Hurricanes. Winnipeg put on a masterclass in how not to get scored on this week, surrendering just five goals over four games — with four of them coming in a loss to the Predators. Besides that, Connor Hellebuyck shut out Washington 3-0, then Laurent Brossoit blanked Anaheim 6-0, then Hellebuyck gave up just one in a 6-1 shellacking of the Blue Jacket on Sunday. The Jets are maybe the hardest team in the league to score on, and that is unlikely to change once the postseason rolls around. Winnipeg is 6-3 in March, and that pace will challenge for the Central Division crown with just 15 games left.
7. Carolina Hurricanes (+1)
Like the Avalanche, the Hurricanes made a few important tweaks at the NHL trade deadline, and have looked like a powerhouse ever since. Saying Evgeny Kuznetsov is benefitting from a change of scenery would be an understatement; the Russian has scored two goals and two assists in his last three games, and Carolina has won all of them. In fact, the squad has won six of seven games, and both Kuznetsov and Jake Guentzel have looked excellent in their new colors. The Canes are rounding into juggernaut form at the perfect time, and the Rangers' four-point lead for the Metro Division is nowhere near safe the way this roster is playing. There's huge potential for Carolina to vault into the top-five in the NHL Power Rankings, especially with the Islanders, Flyers and Capitals on the docket in Week 23. Oh, and did I mention Frederik Andersen is 4-0 with just five goals against after returning from blood clots? Right now, everything is going right in Raleigh.
8. Dallas Stars (-3)
The Stars followed up a five-game winning streak with losses in two-of-three in Week 22, costing them the top spot in the Central Division — and a top-five berth in the NHL Power Rankings. Jake Oettinger had a tough stretch, giving up four against Florida and six vs. New Jersey in 4-3 and 6-2 defeats at the hands of the Panthers and Devils, respectively. They were able to stop the bleeding with an impressive 4-1 triumph over Los Angeles on Saturday night — Scott Wedgewood got the win in that one — but they no longer hold an outright lead in the division. In fact, it's a three-way tie; the Avs, Stars and Jets have all secured 91 points on the season. But Dallas has played one game more than Colorado — and two more than Winnipeg — so they'll have to settle for the No. 3 spot. A three-contest slate pits the Stars against two non-playoff clubs, with the Coyotes (x2) and Penguins on tap in Week 23.
9. Edmonton Oilers (+1)
The Oilers had a light Week 22, crushing the Capitals 7-2 before leading the Avalanche but eventually losing the MacKinnon-McDavid Bowl in overtime. It was still three of a possible four points for Edmonton, who continue to comfortably hold the No. 2 spot in the Pacific Division. That isn't what this team wants, and there's still a chance to win the division with 17 games left in the regular-season. But it's going to take quite a tear — one this roster is very capable of after winning 16 straight earlier in the 2023-24 campaign. A few Eastern Conference teams await in Week 23, with the Sabres and Habs visiting Rogers Place before a trip to McDavid's hometown — and a battle with the Leafs — on Hockey Night in Canada.
10. Nashville Predators (+1)
The good times just keep on rolling for the Predators, who were at one point an afterthought in the NHL Power Rankings and now officially a top-10 team. That is very impressive. And it makes sense; Nashville has lost just two of 14 games dating back to Feb. 17, and were perfect again in Week 22. Yes, it was a light set, but the Predators earned two convincing wins, improving to 39-25-4 after beating Winnipeg (4-2) and Seattle (4-1). Roman Josi keeps on driving the bus — and putting together a legitimate Norris Trophy case — while Juuse Saros has dialled fully in for the stretch run. Although the team is still nine points back of the Avs, Jets and Stars, they continue to make up ground. Can they make it close with 14 games left?
11. Toronto Maple Leafs (-2)
The Leafs were scorching hot heading into the All-Star break, but the last few weeks have been a different story in Ontario. Toronto has played at just over a .500 clip since the end of February, watching as the Lightning have closed the cap to just six points for the No. 3 spot in the Atlantic Division. Tampa continues to win games, while Toronto continues to muddle through the month of March. The Leafs had a light schedule in Week 22, easily beating the Flyers before losing to the Hurricanes in a shootout. Three of a possible four points certainly isn't bad, but the team just has not been great lately, and that will need to change if they hope to remain out of a wildcard spot. Catching the Panthers or Bruins is seeming more and more unlikely, and Toronto will probably have to play one of those two powerhouses in the first-round.
12. Tampa Bay Lightning (+1)
Nikita Kucherov has been named @NHL first star of the week 🌟
Kucherov tied for the league lead in points (2-5—7) in just two games, helping the #GoBolts defeat a pair of the top-ranked teams in the Eastern Conference. pic.twitter.com/XLaGeZtIJe
— Diandra Loux (@Diandra_loux) March 18, 2024
The Bolts are slowly but surely creeping up on the team that knocked them out in Round 1 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Tampa is used to finishing top-three in the Atlantic Division, and they have a great opportunity to do so again with just under a month to go in their season. Now just a single spot away from the Leafs in the NHL Power Rankings — and with just seven points separating the two clubs in the Eastern Conference, the Lightning are looking well-positioned to return to the postseason for a seventh straight year. The road is calling in Week 23, with a four-game schedule taking Nikita Kucherov and co. through Las Vegas, San Jose, LA and Anaheim.
13. Los Angeles Kings (-1)
The Kings continue to hold onto the No. 3 spot in the Pacific Division, but that's really only because of how futile the Golden Knights have been over the past couple of weeks. LA has rotated wins and losses since Mar. 3. Playing .500 hockey shouldn't be good enough to get out of the wildcard, but that's looking to be the case for the Kings with just 15 games left. Still, they'll likely need to improve the hockey if they hope to remain ahead of Las Vegas for the rest of the regular-season. As of Monday, it's a third straight first-round matchup between the Kings and Oilers.
14. Vegas Golden Knights (no change)
Speaking of the Golden Knights, Las Vegas was able to stem the bleeding after a truly abysmal month-long stretch. LV has won three of four games after losing seven of eight, getting back on track in the Pacific Division and waking up on Monday tied with the team that sits just above them in the NHL Power Rankings. The Knights picked up four of six points in Week 22, beating the Kraken and Devils, with a tough 4-1 loss to the Flames in between. A date with the surging Lightning awaits at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.
15. Calgary Flames (+2)
Even with a very different roster than the one that began the 2023-24 campaign, the Flames continue to hang around in the Western Conference playoff picture. In a big way. Calgary went 2-1 in Week 22, including convincing wins over the Knights (4-1) and Canadiens (5-2). It still isn't quite enough to get the Flames over Las Vegas in the NHL Power Rankings — they are still eight points back, after all — there is belief that this team can hang around the playoff picture right until the end. The magic number to get to the final wildcard berth is eight points, with 15 games left. Buckle up.
16. Washington Capitals (+2)
The Capitals are the Eastern Conference version of the Flames, selling hard at the deadline but somehow remaining right around the playoff picture. Even without the services of Anthony Mantha and Kuznetsov, Washington has won two in a row and four of six, including nice matching 2-1 victories over the Kraken and Canucks in Week 22. And just like that, the Caps are extremely back, now just one point back of the reeling Red Wings for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The experience is starting to show with this club, and in a race to the finish, they're putting themselves in a great position to avoid back-to-back postseason misses.
17. Detroit Red Wings (-2)
What is going on with the Wings? Back on Feb. 27, this team was winners of six straight games and looking like a shoo-in to break the long playoff drought. Fast forward a couple of weeks, and Detroit is mired in a brutal stretch that's seen the team lose eight of nine games. It's an absolute disaster in Motown, and the hold on the second and final wildcard berth is as precarious as it gets. The Capitals and Islanders are just a point back, and both teams have a game in hand. If something doesn't change quickly, it's going to be another year without playoff hockey in Michigan. And the way things were going a month ago, that's the worst-case scenario for Patrick Kane and co.
18. Philadelphia Flyers (-2)
Like the Red Wings, the Flyers are floundering at an absolutely horrible time. This squad hasn't won consecutive games since early February, losing nine of 14 since Feb. 15 and watching what was once a comfortable lead on No. 3 in the Metropolitan Division shrink to nothing. If Philly can't hold onto a divisional playoff spot, it's going to be a battle to get into a wildcard, especially the way the Bolts and Caps are playing. And if they do end up missing the playoffs, it will be a nightmare in Pennsylvania. This club has been good enough to stay in a spot all year, but can they turn things around with just 14 games left?
19. Minnesota Wild (no change)
Flower power 🌟#mnwild pic.twitter.com/CGGSRPF1lU
— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) March 18, 2024
Are the Wild back? Now 5-1-2 in the month of March, Minnesota has marched back to contention for a wildcard spot in a crowded Western Conference. And that is not something I thought I would be typing four weeks ago. But, as of Monday, the Wild are just five points back of the Golden Knights, and are looking like a much more confident team as of late. There's belief in the State of Hockey that this team can get in, especially the way Marc-Andre Fleury is playing. He's taken the starter's role and run with it, winning four of his past five games and giving his squad a chance to win every night. Expect John Hynes to continue riding the hot hand down the stretch. Every game is now crucial, and Tuesday night in Anaheim is a must-win for the playoff hopes.
20. New York Islanders (no change)
I said last week that the Islanders deserved to be higher in the NHL Power Rankings, and I was ready to vault them up in Week 23. But after playing four games and losing all of them, it'll be another seven days at least in the No. 20 spot for New York. Things were really looking up in Long Island after the Isles won six games in a row, but the points made up in that stretch have quickly been forgotten after a terrible week. At a terrible time. New York lost to LA, Buffalo, Ottawa and New York, scoring just five goals in that span and looking nowhere near a playoff club. Still just a single point out of the second wildcard spot, there's still a path for this roster to get in. But the losing streak needs to end immediately — and it won't be easy against the red hot Hurricanes on Tuesday night.
21. Buffalo Sabres (+2)
Don't count the Sabres out just yet. Bowen Byram looks to have breathed new life into this team, and it's clear they're benefitting from having someone around who knows how to win. Buffalo opened up a three-game winning streak, impressively beating three playoff teams in the Oilers, Islanders and Red Wings. Although Detroit got revenge on Saturday night, it was still an encouraging stretch for a Sabres team that is now just five points back of the wildcard. The chances are still slim, with multiple Eastern Conference teams eyeing that berth, but it isn't impossible. And after how most of the season has gone, it's not too bad at all in Western New York.
22. St. Louis Blues (+2)
The Blues took the biggest tumble in the NHL Power Rankings last week, and the team took that personally. St. Louis won four straight games — all in Week 22 — to climb within four points of the Knights and the final wildcard spot. It's going to take a similar level of success to get this roster into the dance, but their destiny is in their own hands. The Blues beat the Bruins, Kings, Wild and Ducks, giving up a ridiculous just six goals in that stretch. If the great goaltending continues, and Las Vegas continues to falter, there is a path for a team from Missouri to be back in the playoffs in a month.
23. New Jersey Devils (-2)
Was Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Knights the nail in the coffin for the 2023-24 Devils? Probably. Now back to .500 at 32-32-4, it's looking like the end of the road for New Jersey. That's after a brutal 4-1 loss to the Coyotes and a 3-1 defeat by the Rangers in Week 22. Even the Sabres have passed the Devils in league standings, and at this point, the postseason hopes have almost been completely dashed. Without Dougie Hamilton or a competent goalie for much of the campaign, that's just the way she goes. It'll take an insane heater for NJ to get in, and it's just not going to happen. One of the league's best teams in 2022-23 is an afterthought in 2024.
24. Seattle Kraken (-2)
The Kraken are on the verge of reckoning with the fact that, after an incredible second season, Year 3 will be playoff-less in the State of Washington. Seattle has lost four straight games, all at home. The Jets, Knights, Capitals and Predators came to Climate Pledge Arena and left with a win, all but confirming that the Kraken will not be participating in the dance this season. Now a full 11 points back of the final berth, and with multiple teams in the way, it will be almost impossible to make up the necessary ground. We'll see what happens, but at this point, the front office should be looking towards getting a decent selection in the 2024 draft.
25. Pittsburgh Penguins (no change)
And with this goal, Sidney Crosby ties Wayne Gretzky for the seventh-most goals with a single franchise in @NHL history. pic.twitter.com/uBn5V5t0Mn
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 17, 2024
Despite losing five of seven games, the Penguins are somehow still alive in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. Somehow. After picking up five of a possible eight points in Week 23, the magic number is just five points. Of course, there are a ton of other clubs battling, and the chances are slim. But after moving on from Guentzel, it looked like this team was waving the white flag. Instead, there is still a chance. And with Sidney Crosby on the roster, who knows? The Pens will still need to win at a better clip than they have all year, but crazier things have happened.
26. Montreal Canadiens (no change)
The Penguins are No. 25 in the NHL Power Rankings and still have a chance to make the playoffs. One spot down is the Canadiens, who have lost four of five and six of eight to fall completely out of contention. And they're in the No. 26 spot. And that's all there is to say about the Habs this week, who continue to lose game after game since the calendar flipped to 2024. Martin St. Louis took an indefinite leave of absence to deal with a family matter, and he is unlikely to be back behind the bench for the team's final 15 games. Following a tilt in Calgary, the Canadiens will remain on the road for games in Edmonton, Seattle and Vancouver this week.
27. Arizona Coyotes (+1)
The Yotes get a very rare jump up the NHL Power Rankings after a very rare winning week. Arizona lost to Minnesota 4-1, then beat Detroit 4-1, then nailed the coffin shut in New Jersey's season — in another 4-1 final. Three games, three 4-1 scores. It won't do anything meaningful for the Coyotes in league standings, and it will probably be best for this team to not win too much down the stretch. But they look ready to play spoiler over their final 14 games, and they can't be blamed for that. They're in Texas to play the Stars on Wednesday night.
28. Ottawa Senators (+1)
Like the Coyotes, the Senators are getting a slight jump up the NHL Power Rankings after an uncharacteristically good week. Ottawa followed up seven consecutive losses with three wins in a row in Week 22. They were unable to make it four, getting crushed 7-2 by the Hurricanes on Sunday, but it was still the team's best seven-day stretch since the end of January. For that reason, it makes sense that this club remains a bottom-feeder in the Eastern Conference, with only the Blue Jackets separating them from last. They'll be in Massachusetts to take on the Bruins on Tuesday night.
29. Columbus Blue Jackets (-2)
Not too much going on in Ohio these days, except the usual: the Blue Jackets losing. Columbus dropped another three games in four tries in Week 22, which has been par for the course for this roster as of late. The team was able to get a win over the Sharks, but fell to three Canadian teams: the Habs, Senators and Jets. This club is just crawling towards the finish line at this point, but they still haven't been eliminated. None of the three teams below them in the NHL Power Rankings can say the same, although Boone Jenner's squad will probably be knocked out of playoff contention as soon as this week.
30. Anaheim Ducks (no change)
The Ducks are locked into the No. 30 slot in the NHL Power Rankings, and that might not change for the rest of the season. They aren't quite on the level of bad that the Hawks and Sharks have showed this year, but also aren't quite ready to challenge teams like the Blue Jackets, Sens and Coyotes in that next level of middling. As it stands, Anaheim has lost six straight games, the most recent a 4-2 L to the Blues in the final NHL game of Week 22. This is a team just begging for the season to end, and it will — after 14 more games. That includes three home games this week, with the Wild, Hawks and Lightning making the long trip to California.
31. Chicago Blackhawks (+1)
Two more points tonight gives Connor Bedard a casual 53 points in 54 games this season. 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/ymn6IEPx5O
— NHL (@NHL) March 18, 2024
After swapping places in the NHL Power Rankings what feels like every week, Connor Bedard and his Blackhawks were able to claw out of the basement in Week 23, sending the Sharks back to the dreaded No. 32 spot. It wasn't a very difficult decision, with Chicago and San Jose meeting for the second last time this season on Sunday — mercifully. And it was the Hawks who came out on top, erasing a 2-0 lead by scoring five unanswered goals in a 5-2 final. Bedard had his best game of the season in a 7-2 shellacking of the Ducks a few nights before, amassing five points and proving that he's already one of the league's great talents. It's encouraging to see the rookie get five points in a game, but Chicago remains a very, very bad team with 14 games left.
32. San Jose Sharks (-1)
One week in the basement, one week out of the basement. Rinse and repeat. That's been the story of the 2023-24 Sharks season — at least the 2024 portion of it. With Logan Couture shut down for the year and Tomas Hertl now a Vegas Golden Knight, there really is no more reason to be watching this team. So if you are, good for you. San Jose has lost four in a row, and somehow has won just once in 14 tries dating back to Feb. 17. The season truly can't end fast enough for this squad, but the misery might all be worth it when San Jose gets the best odds of picking first overall come the NHL draft. Yeah, this team is probably not coming out of the basement again anytime soon. But they do play Chicago on Saturday night, so a victory there might force my hand…