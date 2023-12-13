No Man's Sky holds year-end event for its players.

No Man's Sky has one of the biggest redemption arcs in the history of gaming, effectively crawling back from the dead after its launch. With the game going strong, and with the year ending, the developers behind No Man's Sky have decided to hold a rerun event, which allows players to play all of the expeditions that happened during 2023.

Throughout the year, players were able to participate in various Community Expeditions. These expeditions take place in various new sec tions in the universe, which allow players to explore and experience new stories, as well as earn exclusive rewards. To celebrate yet another year of the game, the developers have decided to hold their yearly tradition that allows players to revisit remixed versions of the year's expeditions.

A total of four Expeditions will be available for players to try out. These expeditions are only available for a limited time, so players should make sure to finish them and claim the rewards. Here are the list of No Man's Sky Expeditions that players can participate in during this event:

Utopia: December 8 – 15, 2023 Work together with other Travellers to rebuild an abandoned solar system for the mysterious Utopia Foundation. Utopia welcomes all contributors to our ambitious new communal habitation project!

Singularity: December 15 – 22, 2023 Begin to unveil the history and origin of the harmonic camps in this precursor to Echoes. A mystery that touches upon artificial intelligence, the will to exist, and the very nature of what it means to be alive.

Cartographers: December 22 – December 29, 2023 Awaken stranded on the fiery planet of Coul Major, and deeply explore its surface as you work to repair your bespoke starship.

Voyagers: December 29, 2023 – January 8, 2024 A relaxing journey of exploration, encouraging Travellers to seek out remarkable worlds, reach planetary summits and oceanbeds, and catalogue your findings.



Rewards for completing the above expeditions include the following:

Robo-Warden Companion

HoverDroid Companion

Fearsome Visor

Wayfarer's Helm

Crimson Freighter Trail

Much More

Additionally, players can get the following items from the game's Cartographers:\

Jetpack Bubble Trail

Feasting Casque

Exotic Wingpack

Streamlined Jetpack

Golden Vector starship

More information about the No Man's Sky 2023 Expedition Holiday Redux can be found in the official announcement on the game's Steam Community.

That's all the information we have about the ongoing 2023 Expeditions Rerun on No Man's Sky. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.