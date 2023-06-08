Here's everything you need to know about the new Singularity Expedition in No Man's Sky, including its content, the rewards, and more.

For those not familiar, Expeditions are events that the player can take part in to earn various rewards. The current Expedition, Singularity, is a narrative-heavy one, which continues the story introduced in the Interceptor update. This is a limited-time event. It started on June 7, 2023, and will last for around five weeks.

Players will begin their Expedition in a harmonic camp, found among the mountains of Ahei XV. This will also unveil a little of the history and origin of the harmonic camps. In particular, it will touch upon “artificial intelligence, the will to exist, and the very nature of what it means to be alive.” Nada and Polo will be available to support and assist the player with the assembly of a robotic Construct.

After completing Singularity, or when the expedition period concludes, players will have the option to convert their progress into a Normal Mode save for No Man's Sky. Any rewards the player receives will be registered at the Space Anomaly's Quicksilver Synthesis Companion. Not only that, but the player will be able to redeem the rewards across all their save games.

Here are the rewards the player can get from the Singularity Expedition:

Construct Customisation set Full body customization set based on parts the player will collect and assemble throughout the expedition The headpiece the player will get depends on a choice they have to make in the game's narrative

Atlas, Atlantid, Construct Posters Players will be able to decorate their bases with these posters

Discordant Jetpack Trail Applies a purple trail to the player's jetpack exhaust This is purely cosmetic

Crimson Freighter Trail Applies a painfully crimson trail to the player's freighter's main drive

Living Fragment Base Decorations Detailed replicas of the Living Fragments players can find in their travels. Buildable both with a drone and without, and in several variants

Wayfarer's Helm Cosmetic helmet with an “aerodynamic appearance and advanced solar design”

Geometric Cape A result of the Community Research at the Quicksilver Synthesis Companion Players can now synthesize this at their kiosk aboard the Space Anomaly



This expedition comes alongside the game's Patch 4.30. For the complete Patch Notes, players can head over to the official patch website.

That's all the information we have about the No Man's Sky Singularity Expedition, its contents, and rewards. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.