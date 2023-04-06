Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

No Man’s Sky recently released the new Interceptor Update. The Interceptor update, or Update 4.2, introduces new Starships, new Worlds, and more.

The Interceptor Update, which launched on April 5, 2023, brings various new features to the game. The update revolves around two major introductions, namely the new Starships, as well as the new Corrupt Worlds.

Players can expand their fleet by salvaging Sentinel Interceptor ships. These ships have hundreds of procedurally-generated variations, which change their appearance quite a bit. These Interceptor ships have unique Sentinel components, which include Anti-Gravity Wells, Aeron Shields, Sentinel Cannons, and the Crimson Core, which allows players to dash through spacetime tunnels.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Speaking of Sentinel Components, players can also find crashed Sentinel Interceptor ships on various planets. Once they do, the player can repair them and install a Pilot Interface, which allows the player to meld their mind into the ship and add it to their fleet.

Of course, this new technology requires new resources. These new resources come in the form of anomalous crystals, which can be found on the all-new Corrupt Worlds. As the name suggests, these Corrupt worlds are fortified worlds that have succumbed to corruption. This corruption caused strange crystals to sprout from the earth. Not only that, but it has also twisted the robotic guardians that once protected the planet. Although it is dangerous, players will have to explore these corrupted worlds to gather anomalous crystals. Not only that, but they will also be able to find new buildings, crashed interceptors, secret equipment, and more. Of course, they will have to watch out for the dangers looming on these planets.

The No Man’s Sky Interceptor Update is available to all owners of No Man’s Sky for free. Players will just have to download the update to start exploring the Corrupt worlds. Players can get their own copy of No Man’s Sky on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

That’s all the information we have about the No Man’s Sky Interceptor Update. For more gaming news from us, you can also check out our gaming news articles.