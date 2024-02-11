North Texas faces SMU. Our college basketball odds series includes our North Texas SMU prediction, odds, and pick.

The SMU Mustangs are 7-3 in the AAC. The North Texas Mean Green are 6-4 in conference play. These two teams are chasing the top teams in the AAC, 9-1 South Florida and 8-2 FAU and Charlotte. If either team wants to have a good chance of getting a top-four seed and thereby a better bracket path in the AAC Tournament, it needs to win this game on Sunday.

Both teams are trying to evolve. They have both let some very winnable games slip away. These teams met a few weeks ago on North Texas's home floor in Denton, and UNT was able to scratch out a 2-point win. However, North Texas — after winning that very close game versus SMU — lost three games by five points or fewer against Florida Atlantic, UAB, and South Florida. SMU did just beat UAB in a close game, but the Mustangs lost a five-point game to lowly Wichita State, one of the worst teams in the conference, a few weeks earlier. For every success these teams have had, they have taken a step backward. Progress has been difficult to maintain for more than two or three games. Neither side can get on an extended roll, which is why they're behind FAU and South Florida in the standings.



Here are the North Texas-SMU College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: North Texas-SMU Odds

North Texas Mean Green: +5.5 (-110)

SMU Mustangs: -5.5 (-110)

Over: 126.5 (-115)

Under: 151.5 (-105)

How To Watch North Texas vs SMU

Time: 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT

TV: ESPNU

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why North Texas Could Cover the Spread

SMU is a good team, but as we noted above, the Mustangs are still searching for a higher gear which will enable them to exist several notches above the competition. They did beat UAB last Sunday, but they trailed for much of the game and needed a late rally to win. It seems as though SMU's best basketball comes and goes and isn't something this team can rely on as much as it could or should. North Texas, with a win over SMU already in its pocket, should feel very confident about its ability to not only beat SMU, but contain the Mustangs' offense. UNT allowed just 66 points to SMU in the first meeting between these teams. If the Mean Green can keep SMU in the mid-60s yet again, they would have to like their chances of at least being able to cover the spread in this game.

Why SMU Could Cover the Spread

The argument to make for SMU is that the Mustangs have won three straight. They hammered Rice, a team which was good enough to win on the road against Memphis. Their win over UAB filled them with confidence. The Ponies could be on the verge of figuring things out on a larger level. It also has to be said that after losing narrowly to North Texas on the road, SMU will be motivated to get revenge and bounce back in this game. SMU should be able to start quickly at home, establish the tempo it wants, and dictate how this game is played, thereby putting North Texas in a lot of trouble.

Final North Texas-SMU Prediction & Pick

SMU is likely to win, but North Texas might keep it close. Stay away and wait for a live play.

North Texas +5.5