The USC Trojans had a disappointing 2023-24 season. Despite the talent they had on their roster, they finished near the bottom of the Pac-12 standings and were eliminated in the second round of the conference tournament. While most of the roster decided what to do for next season, it appears as if the Trojans will be looking for a new head coach. Andy Enfield is expected to depart from USC and become the new head coach at SMU as per Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.
It's a bit of a surprise as Andy Enfield's job was considered to be somewhat safe even with USC's disappointing season. The team had a solid looking roster on paper with senior leader Boogie Ellis, projected NBA lottery pick Isaiah Collier and intriguing freshman Bronny James among others.
But the Trojans slogged to a 15-18 overall record and 8-12 in Pac-12 Conference play even though they began the season in the AP Top 25 poll. They did show potential of the team they could have been when they defeated Arizona in impressive fashion on the final day of the regular season.
Whoever the next head coach is, the roster could look drastically different. Key starter Kobe Johnson has already entered the transfer portal. Ellis has used up his college eligibility. Collier is expected to be a lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. James has yet to decide if he will enter the NBA Draft.
Andy Enfield leaves to SMU as one of USC's most successful head coaches
Enfield will depart from USC as third winningest coach in Trojans history with a record of 220-147. In his 11 seasons at the helm, Enfield led the Trojans to five NCAA Tournament appearances. It would have been six but the 2019-20 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The farthest the Trojans got in the NCAA Tournament was the Elite Eight during the 2020-21 season. While at USC, Enfield was able to recruit several high profile players such has James, Collier and Evan and Isaiah Mobley.
Enfield arrived at USC from Florida Gulf Coast where he first became a head coach. Through two seasons at Florida Gulf Coast, he compiled a record of 41-28. In his second year, he guided Florida Gulf Coast to the NCAA Tournament and the Sweet 16 where they upset a few higher seeds along the way.
Andy Enfield will be replacing SMU head coach Rob Lanier. Lanier was let go after two seasons at the helm for
the Mustangs during which they had a losing record.
Prior to becoming a head coach, Enfield got his start on the sideline as a shooting coach in the NBA with the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics. He also was on staff with Leonard Hamilton serving as. an assistant at Florida State.