USC basketball coach Andy Enfield is finding himself as the target of another job opening. Enfield is being targeted to head to Dallas and lead the SMU basketball program, per ESPN. Enfield is one of several candidates of interest.
Enfield has been at USC for more than a decade, joining the Trojans in 2013. He was a hot commodity when he arrived, due to taking Florida Gulf Coast to a Sweet 16 as a no. 15 seed. He has had a mixed bag of success in southern California, going to an Elite Eight in 2021. He has taken USC basketball to five March Madness trips, but bounced out in the first round three times.
SMU basketball is looking for a new leader, as the program faces a crossroads. SMU is joining the ACC, along with Stanford and California. SMU parted ways with their coach Rob Lanier this offseason, to pave the way for the transition. Lanier was at the school for two years, finishing his career a disappointing 30-35. Lanier landed on his feet, and is now the head coach at Rice.
USC'S SEASON
USC basketball finished a disappointing season in 2023-24, with a 15-18 record. The Trojans were riddled with injuries, as star freshman Bronny James missed significant time due to a medical incident involving his heart. The team was also without big man Joshua Morgan at times, who was a key part of the front court.
Despite the struggles, USC found some of its groove again near the end of the season. The Trojans won four of their last five games. They made a run in the Pac-12 Tournament, but lost in the quarterfinals to no. 1 seed Arizona. Arizona is now in the Sweet 16, and one of the best teams in the country.
USC basketball is also facing a crossroads. The school is heading to the Big Ten Conference this offseason, along with UCLA, Oregon and Washington. It is unclear if James will declare for the NBA Draft. USC also has a top guard in Isaiah Collier, who is expected to head to the NBA. USC could find itself with a long rebuild for next season in terms of roster turnover. The school will also be racking up air miles in the next years, as conference road games will take them as far as New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
SMU BASKETBALL
SMU is one of several programs looking for a head coach this offseason. Several schools have already made hires, and taken a good amount of solid mid-major coaches. SMU has a large donor base, and is expected to be able to pour a good amount of money into NIL to get great players. Those donors also are expected to have the money to bring in a big-name coach.
SMU basketball is also rumored to want John Calipari, if Kentucky decides to part ways with him. The Mustangs have not been to the NCAA tournament since 2017. The program made one Final Four, but that was way back in the 1956 season. SMU basketball clearly wants to compete for the best people, and time will tell if they are able to achieve that.