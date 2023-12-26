Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is crucial to the Nuggets success.

The Denver Nuggets got a big Christmas Day win against the resurgent Golden State Warriors who had won five of their last six games since Draymond Green was suspended. The game was not without controversy as the Warriors had something to say about the officiating. But a big part of the Nuggets win was Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Caldwell-Pope has emerged as one of the best role players in the NBA and Nuggets head coach Michael Malone had high praise for him following the win as per Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports.

Michael Malone on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: "If that guy is not considered one of the better perimeter defenders in the NBA, I don't know who is." — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) December 25, 2023

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has become an invaluable member of the Nuggets and was a major force during their championship run last season. Sometimes he flies under the radar though and Michael Malone is correct in his assessment that he's among the very best defensive players in the league.

Caldwell-Pope often guards the opposing team's best offensive player and does a phenomenal job. He's the archetype for a 3&D player. This season he's been averaging 10.0 points per game, 2.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 45.5 percent shooting from the field, 41.8 percent shooting from the three point line and 90.2 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Following their Christmas Day win, the Nuggets improved to 22-10 and have now won five games in a row and eight of their last ten. They are in second place in the Western Conference standings and only two games behind the No. 1 seed Minnesota Timberwolves. For the Nuggets to repeat as NBA champions, you can bet Caldwell-Pope will be crucial to that.