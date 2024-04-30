The Charlotte Hornets failed to make the playoffs but LaMelo Ball continues to make headlines. The Hornets guard got some ink recently all of his back that would suggest that he's a fan of rookie star Victor Wembanyama and his evocative new ‘alien' logo from Nike.
Photos of the Hornets star's new tattoo development were shared on X and now fans are wondering about a possible Wembanyama team-up, regardless of what it might mean for the San Antonio Spurs and Charlotte Hornets.
The Hornets are planning to make another run at a playoffs season next year and they could do it by trading for their two biggest possible trade targets this off-season. Candidates to replace Steve Clifford as the Hornets' head coach were revealed.
While it is not known exactly what was on Ball's mind as he was getting the tattoos, speculation has run rampant that Ball's ink could have something to do with Wembanyama, for one key reason.
Ball Ink Inspired By Wemby?
Ball's ink was shown in the post below and was seen over 23,000 times as of Tuesday afternoon.
LaMelo Ball got some WILD new ink on his back.
How's it looking?


Fans noticed the similarity between the alien on the Hornets guard Ball's back and the new Victor Wembanyama logo from Nike.
“Looks like a dedication to Wemby more than anything,” one fan said.
“LaMelo Ball and Wemby team up?” another fan asked.
Others were a lot less accepting of the complex new art design on Ball's back.
“He got a Wemby tattoo,” another fan added about the Hornets star.
“He gon look crazy as hell when he gets older,” still another said as part of a stark raving mad comments section.
Ball will not be an unrestricted free agent until the 2029-2030 series. His current contract is valued at $40 million per season.
The Spurs star Wembanyama's new alien logo was unveiled earlier this year. He is locked into his rookie deal with the Spurs and unlikely to be dealt, but Ball is much more likely be dealt in the future if his team continues to struggle.
Reddick Mentioned as Possible Head Coaching Replacement
Now that Steve Clifford has been relieved of his head coaching duties, the Hornets are searching for his replacement.
Former NBA two-guard JJ Reddick could be in line to replace Clifford on the Hornets according to recent news reports, although hiring the ex-player is considered to be a risky proposition.
Clifford, 62, stepped down from the Hornets at the end of last season.
“This is the appropriate time for me to step down,” he said in a statement released by the Hornets. “I believe this is best for me and the organization. I'm excited about the future of the Hornets,” he also said, adding that he thanked the organization and people within it for his time at the helm of the team.