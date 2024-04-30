Wanda Durant, the mother of NBA superstar Kevin Durant, will deliver the commencement address at Bowie State University this May. Bowie State's announcement of Durant as the commencement speaker follows in the footsteps of other HBCUs' quest to bring in high-profile orators. “Mama Durant” joins the likes of Angela Bassett and Joe Biden, who will speak at Spelman and Morehouse, respectively.
While Durant's son is a 14-time All-Star and a lock for the Hall of Fame, she has a wealth of accomplishments herself. Durant has previously given speeches at businesses such as J.P. Morgan Chase, The Ford Foundation, Thomson Reuters, and Brown Brother Harriman. She's also on the Board of Tigress Financial Partners, the self-proclaimed “nation's only disabled & woman-owned financial service.” Lastly, Durant is the president of the Durant Family Charitable Foundation, where she “spearheads initiatives aimed at enriching the lives of youth from low-income backgrounds through educational, athletic and social programs.”
Last September, the Durant Family Foundation built a new basketball court. The university installed the new hardwood inside the A.C. Jordan Arena and held the ribbon-cutting ceremony inside.
“I am grateful to my son for his generous heart,” Wanda Durant said at the event. “I am grateful that he realized that it's important for him to give back to an HBCU, and maybe he will be a catalyst for other athletes in the area and throughout the country to give back to HBCUs.”
Bowie State men's basketball coach Darrell Brooks also expressed gratitude to Kevin and the Durant Family Foundation.
“We are tremendously grateful to Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation for their donation, which has led to the addition of the new floor design and added seating, along with the financial support for men's and women's basketball. Our players are super excited to be able to compete on the KD court representing Bowie State University along with the Durant Family Foundation. The floor design adds pop to the entire arena. The added seating will allow more of our fans to give us the support we need to successfully compete in the CIAA and nationally on the D2 level. Alumni, recruits, parents and students absolutely love what this space has become.”
Prior to the basketball court reveal, the Durant Family Foundation donated $500,000 to the university in December 2022. As a native of Washington, D.C., Durant is focused on giving back to Maryland's oldest HBCU.
“We are dedicated to providing resources and possibilities to students for higher education, especially in Prince George's County,” said Wanda Durant. “Bowie State was the perfect place to make a meaningful impact.”
“We're grateful for the resources that Kevin Durant and his foundation have generously donated to Bowie State,” said university President Aminta Breaux. “His contributions will go a long way towards updating our facilities and ensure a top-tier athletic experience for all of our students. The foundation has already built a network of community-centric services within the Durant Center in Prince George's County that is exemplary.”