The Ohio State football team has had an incredible offseason so far as they have retained a lot of top talent from last season that was expected to go to the NFL, and they have also brought in a lot of top transfers. One of those transfers that is coming to the Buckeyes is running back Quinshon Judkins. Judkins transferred to Ohio State from Ole Miss football, but there are now rumors swirling that he could be making a return to the Rebels.
Quinshon Judkins returning to Ole Miss after transferring to Ohio State football would be an unusual move, but it would be a move that we just saw happen. Kadyn Proctor transferred from Alabama to Iowa this offseason, and he has already made the move back to the Crimson Tide. It was a bizarre move, and now some people think that Judkins could be doing the same thing.
It's hard to know for sure what is on the mind of a college football player, especially when it comes to the transfer portal. However, Judkins' Mom took to Twitter on Tuesday and shut down the transfer rumors herself.
“He wants to come back *laughing emoji* *laughing emoji*??” Judkins' Mom said in a tweet. “Can we celebrate losing the black stripe in peace! Go Bucks *exclamation emoji*”
Judkins himself has not shut down those rumors, but his Mom probably knows what's going through his mind. The black stripe she is referring to has to do with a tradition at Ohio State. A newcomer has a black stripe when they enter the program, and when they have earned their keep and proven themselves, the black stripe is removed, and they are officially a Buckeye. Quinshon Judkins no longer has his black stripe, so he has proven himself to his Ohio State team.
Ohio State football will be loaded next season
Hopefully for Ohio State, they do keep Judkins, and it sounds like they are going to. He was standout running back at Ole Miss, and it was a bit surprising to see him depart for the transfer portal after the success that he found with the program.
As a freshman in 2022, Judkins burst onto the scene as he carried the football 274 times for 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns. He averaged 5.7 YPC. That is an incredible season for any running back in college football, but it was especially impressive for a freshman.
During his sophomore season, Judkins had another big year as he had 271 carries for 1,158 yards and 15 touchdowns. This was a huge pickup in the transfer portal for the Buckeyes, and he isn't the only star that Ohio State got.
The Buckeyes struck gold in the transfer portal numerous times this offseason as they also have landed Caleb Downs, Julian Sayin and Seth McLaughlin all from Alabama. Ohio State is also expected to have their starting quarterback be a transfer next season as Will Howard made the move over from Kansas State.
Ohio State is loaded with talent and the 2o24 season will be a crucial one. The Buckeyes have lost three games in a row to rival Michigan, but now, Jim Harbaugh is gone. They need to end the losing streak next season, or head coach Ryan Day will be in trouble.