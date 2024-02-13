We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Ohio State-Wisconsin prediction, and pick.

The Ohio State Buckeyes finally got back into the win column this past weekend as they look to embark on a new winning streak when they head out on the road to take on the Wisconsin Badgers in this Tuesday night showdown. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make an Ohio State-Wisconsin prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Ohio State (14-10) got a much-needed win last weekend against Maryland. In that 79-75 victory, it was star guard Bruce Thornton who put the team on his back with his team-high 24 points to go along with his seven rebounds. He did get some help from fellow guard Roddy Gayle Jr. who scored 17 points which was just enough to squeak out the victory against Maryland. Now, the Buckeyes head out on the road to take on the Wisconsin Badgers as they hope to keep their winning ways going.

Wisconsin (16-8) is coming off a surprise blowout loss against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The Scarlet Knights got out to a nine-point lead at the half and didn't let up as they wound up downing the Badgers 78-56. The Badgers who are normally a good shooting team shot only 32.8% from the field and 23.8% from 3-point range. If Wisconsin wants to get back on track they will need to be more efficient. They will be playing host to the Ohio State Buckeyes in this Tuesday night matchup.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Ohio State-Wisconsin Odds

Ohio State: +8.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +340

Wisconsin: -8.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -450

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: Peacock

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Ohio State Will Cover The Spread/Win

In the upcoming clash between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers, the Buckeyes are poised to cover the +9.5 spread.

The Ohio State Buckeyes have demonstrated resilience and capability throughout the season. Despite a challenging schedule, they've managed to secure a 14-10 record, showcasing their ability to compete against high-caliber teams. Their performance against top teams, such as a victory over No. 15 Alabama and a close game against No. 14 Illinois, indicates their potential to perform under pressure and against tough opposition. This resilience will be crucial in covering the spread against Wisconsin.

Ohio State's balanced attack could exploit Wisconsin's defensive vulnerabilities. The Buckeyes' scoring distribution, with multiple players capable of stepping up, could be a key factor. Their ability to spread the floor and maintain a high scoring average (75.2 points per game) against Wisconsin's defense, which has shown inconsistencies, could lead to Ohio State keeping the game closer than the spread suggests.

Why Wisconsin Will Cover The Spread/Win

In the upcoming NCAA basketball game, the Wisconsin Badgers are set to host the Ohio State Buckeyes, and they are in a prime position to cover the spread again against the Buckeyes in this Tuesday night matchup.

The Wisconsin Badgers have been known for their disciplined play and strong defensive performances. Their ability to control the pace of the game and make critical stops can slow down the Buckeyes' offense. The Badgers' home-court advantage at the Kohl Center is also a significant factor, as the energy and support from the home crowd often contribute to the team's elevated play.

Wisconsin's roster boasts players who can match up well against Ohio State's key contributors. The Badgers' defensive schemes are designed to limit the opposition's scoring opportunities, and they have the personnel to execute these plans effectively. By focusing on shutting down Ohio State's primary scorers, Wisconsin can maintain a lead and potentially win by a comfortable margin.

Historically, Wisconsin has been a strong bet at home, often performing well against the spread with a 7-5-1 ATS record. Bettors have seen the Badgers cover in similar situations where they were favored by sizable margins. Additionally, the Badgers' style of play, which emphasizes defense and efficient scoring, tends to lead to larger margins of victory when they are in control of the game.

Final Ohio State-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick

This should be a good game between these in their second outing against one another this season. In their first outing, it was Wisconsin who got it done with a 71-60 victory covering the +2 spread in that matchup. Now, the No. 20 ranked team in the country the Wisconsin Badgers are the -9.5 betting favorites, and rightfully so. Ohio State has been notoriously bad on the road where they have yet to win a game this season with a 0-6 record. They are also just 2-8 in their last 10 games, only covering once in their six games on the road. It's not the faint at heart to give up 9.5 points but if there is any team that can blowout this Buckeyes team it is the Badgers, take them and give the points in this Tuesday night matchup.

Final Ohio State-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick: Wisconsin -8.5 (-110), Over 143.5 (-110)