Last season was a tough one for the Ohio State football team despite incredible early season success. Coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes lost their final two games of the season to Michigan football and Missouri football and decided to try and remedy the problem with a boatload of high-profile transfers including Will Howard from Kansas State football Caleb Downs from Alabama football.
The Buckeyes' recruiting and transfer portal success has continued this offseason, culminating with the commitment of star recruit Tarvos Alford II.
The news came on the news of a major decommitment from a four-star wide receiver. The Buckeyes also lost a top quarterback recruit to the recent back-to-back champion Georgia Bulldogs.
This week's hodgepodge of news has culminated with the Alford II commitment, which included a boast that fans of the Buckeyes and Coach Day will love.
New Ohio State Recruit Wants to ‘Leave a Legacy'
The Ohio State football recruit Alford II is a 6-foot-2, 215 pound linebacker from Port St. Lucie, Florida. Alford II has big plans for his time in the scarlet and grey including his stated goal of leaving some type of positive and memorable legacy in the Buckeye State. He picked Ohio State over two ACC football powers, Miami and Florida State, and a traditional SEC power, the Tennessee Volunteers.
BREAKING: Four-Star LB Tarvos Alford II has Committed to Ohio State, he tells me for @on3recruits
The 6’2 215 LB from Port Saint Lucie, FL chose the Buckeyes over Miami, Florida State, & Tennessee
“You come to Ohio State to leave a legacy🌰”https://t.co/AD7j5B62yQ pic.twitter.com/Cqw6yLa2kB
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 30, 2024
Fans React to Buckeyes Commitment
Some fans seemed thrilled by the news of Alford II's commitment. The Michigan football team was a hot topic of conversation with many fans wondering how Ohio State's roster will stack up compared to the defending champions' roster next season, the first 12-team College Football Playoff season in history.
“Michigan falls behind by the day wow,” one fan said. “Ryan is on a run.”
“Michigan fans are absolutely shaking,” another added.
“Boom,” another page on X said, with three Buckeye bucknut emojis at the end of their post.
Alford II first shared his interest in the Buckeyes last spring and now he appears ready to take on the challenge of becoming one of the most celebrated high school linebacker recruits in recent memory for Coach Day's team.
Gators, Buckeyes stand out to 4-star Sunshine State LB Tarvos Alford (On3+)https://t.co/LAnLNlnhRH pic.twitter.com/EUZWrF6ATU
— Keith Niebuhr (@On3Keith) May 15, 2023
Ohio State Spring Game Set For April 13
The Buckeyes and Coach Day will hold their spring game on April 13 of this year, exactly one week before arch-rival Michigan football's spring game one week later.
The Buckeyes are hoping to win their sixth Big Ten Championship Game and league title in 2024. Michigan football has won the last three league title games. a streak that followed the Buckeyes' four straight Big Ten Championship game victories from 2017-2020.
Coach Day has a 56-8 career record in Columbus that includes back-to-back Big Ten titles and wins in the Sugar and Rose Bowls. His team's loss to the Missouri Tigers last season came without star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who opted out of the game.