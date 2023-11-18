Ohio State football defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. has been ruled out of the Buckeyes matchup against Minnesota.

Hall is a veteran starter for the Buckeyes and was set for a breakout season in 2023, but injuries have derailed his progress on multiple occasions. He's most notably known for his run defense, which is always a massive need in the Big Ten. In a conference filled with talented running backs a player like Hall who can stop explosive plays is extremely important on the field.

The Buckeyes are large favorites against the Minnesota Golden Gophers this week, so his absence won't be too highlighted. A week from now Ohio State will be playing in “The Game” against undefeated Michigan in Ann Arbor. Ohio State will need Hall and anyone else they can get healthy to be prepared to face one of the deepest teams in the country.

Head coach Ryan Day and his staff may be precautionary with Hall since next week's matchup leaves a lot on the table. Rotational players can hit the field this week and get a feel for a lengthy snap count, which may even help the Buckeyes moving forward.

They'll continue to monitor Hall's injury, likely easing him into practice next week if he's ready to go. The Buckeyes should have any worries in Hall's absence right now, but this feeling could change if he doesn't end up on the active roster by next weekend.