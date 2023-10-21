The Oklahoma football team went 6-6 last season in year one of the Brent Venables era in Norman, Oklahoma, but this program looks completely different this season. It was a little bit difficult to tell how good the Sooners were at the beginning of the season as they cruised to an undefeated record leading up to the Red River showdown, but Oklahoma put the nation on notice with their big win in that one against Texas. Now, the Sooners are 7-0 (4-0) and they are in the drivers seat in the Big 12. With the way the schedule sets up, Oklahoma will likely find themselves in the conference championship game with an undefeated record, and a chance to go to the College Football Playoff.

Not only are the Sooners winning on the football field, but they are also winning in recruiting. On-field success goes a long way in that realm, and it helped Oklahoma land a big commitment on Saturday. 2024 four-star CB Devon Jordan announced his commitments to the Sooners, and he is now the 27th commit in the class. Jordan picked Oklahoma over Alabama, Texas A&M, TCU and Oklahoma State. He is ranked as the #445 player in the country, the #35 CB and the #4 player in the state Oklahoma.

“It’s a feeling that I get with them that I don’t get with any other school,” Devon Jordan said according to an article from On3. “One thing I always say is that I believe in people who believe in me, and they believe in me more than anyone else. Coach Venables is also a defensive coach which is good for me. The defense for my class coach Venables is bringing in is crazy so I can’t help but to be a part of that. I also want to help them go into the SEC and represent my state.”

It sounds like the Oklahoma football coaching staff did a great job of making Jordan feel at home, and he has a great relationship with those coaches.

“I have a great relationship with coach Valai, he’s my guy,” Jordan continued. “He calls me and tells me daily how good I am on and off the field and how I can improve and get better at the game. I feel like he is going to help me become a great man and a future husband. Coach Venables is like no other head coach man, he communicates with me more than any other head coach. He already treats me like I’ve been a part of the team. But my guy coach Hall is the real man. It all started off with him because he’s the one that recruited me and believed me so I give all thanks to that man right there.”

Oklahoma currently has the #7 2024 recruiting class in the country, according to 247 Sports. The class currently has two five-stars, 15 four-stars and 10 three-stars. The Sooners currently have the top class in the Big 12 conference.