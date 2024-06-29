After a stellar career at Texas Southern and a solid rookie season in the NBA G-League, Joirdon Nicholas has been named to the Los Angeles Lakers' 2024 NBA Summer League team.

Nicholas's sports agent shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “After a solid rookie season ESM power forward Joirdon Nicholas has agreed to his first NBA Summer League with the LA Lakers! We are extremely proud of you and continue to bring the energy.”

Texas Southern's official X account also celebrated the achievement, posting, “Congratulations to former @TSUMensHoops @TexasSouthern star Joirdon Karl Nicholas – proof you can achieve your dream with hard work!”

Nicholas's journey to this point has been nothing short of remarkable. The Houston native began his collegiate career at Stephen F. Austin before transferring to Texas Southern, where he made an immediate impact. Over three seasons from 2021 to 2023, Nicholas helped lead the Tigers to three consecutive SWAC tournament championships.

His performance on the court was consistently impressive. In 88 games with the Tigers, Nicholas averaged 10.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game while shooting 54% from the field. His standout season came in 2023 when he was named to the All-SWAC Second Team after averaging 10.7 points and a conference-leading 8.9 rebounds per game.

But it was during the 2021 SWAC tournament that Nicholas truly shined. In three tournament games, he averaged 18 points on an incredible 69% shooting, pulled down 10.7 rebounds, and added 1.7 blocks per game. His efforts earned him a spot on the All-SWAC Tournament team and secured the championship for Texas Southern.

This past season, Nicholas transitioned to the NBA G-League as a member of the South Bay Lakers, the minor league affiliate of the Los Angeles Lakers. In 26 games, including 14 starts, he averaged 7.9 points and 6.0 rebounds per game while shooting 50% from the field. His 19.7 minutes per game provided him with invaluable experience and exposure.

Now, Nicholas has been given an even greater opportunity. The Los Angeles Lakers have announced him as a member of their 2024 NBA Summer League team. He will join a roster that includes high-profile players like Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James, and Tennessee sharpshooter Dalton Knecht.

The Lakers will start their summer league schedule by facing the Houston Rockets' summer league team on Friday, July 12th, at 7:30 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.