With the playoffs less than a month away, the 2022-23 Overtime Elite season is coming down to a wire. Just a week after an eventful encounter, the two best teams in Overtime Elite are set for a rematch. The City Reapers, led by twin brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson, will host the YNG Dreamerz.

With that being said, here is some important information about how to watch the second YNG Dreamerz vs. City Reapers matchup in a week and the final one of the season. The season series is tied at 1-1.

How to watch YNG Dreamerz vs. City Reapers

Amazon Prime will broadcast the game. Tickets are available at this link starting at $17.

When is YNG Dreamerz vs. City Reapers

When: Friday, Jan. 20

Where: Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

In their most recent league game, the City Reapers defeated the Word of God Holy Rams, 95-81. They have the best record in the league at 11-1. However, their only loss of the season came in last week’s matchup against the YNG Dreamerz.

On Jan. 13, the Dreamerz won 71-61 against the Reapers. The team is currently 9-1, only trailing the Reapers in the standings. Its only loss coincidentally came in its first game against the Reapers in the season back in November.

A big part of the upset victory by the Dreamerz last week was Alexandre Sarr, who ended up earning Overtime Elite Co-Player of the Week for his recent performances. Versus the Reapers, Sarr played an important defensive role in containing the Thompson brothers. The duo combined for 13 points as opposed to 51 in their November matchup against the Dreamerz.

Amen Thompson is widely considered one of the top prospects of the 2023 NBA Draft. Many project him as high as the No. 3 pick, just behind Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson in most mock drafts.

Thompson is averaging 16.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He is currently second-best in Overtime Elite in assists per game. He is also putting up 2.3 steals and 0.9 blocks a night.

With the regular season nearing its end, this game should be crucial for the playoffs. As the series is 1-1, the winner of this contest should certainly be in a better position to clinch the No. 1 seed.