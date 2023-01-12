The stage is set for one of the most anticipated games of the 2022-23 Overtime Elite season. The two best teams in the league will face each other on Friday, which should be a must-see event for basketball lovers. Led by a potential top-three NBA Draft pick in 2023 in Amen Thompson and his twin brother Ausar, the City Reapers will play the YNG Dreamerz.

With that being said, here is some important information about how to watch the YNG Dreamerz at City Reapers matchup.

How to watch City Reapers vs. YNG Dreamerz

The game will be shown on Amazon Prime. Tickets are available at this link starting at $17.

When is City Reapers vs. YNG Dreamerz

When: Friday, Jan. 13

Where: Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

Tipoff time: 7 p.m. ET

The City Reapers have a perfect 10-0 record, winning all but one game by double digits. In their most recent league game, they defeated the Cold Hearts, 101-90.

The team is led by guard Amen Thompson, who is averaging 17.2 points, 6.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds plus 2.3 steals and 0.8 blocks a contest. On Wednesday, he earned his first OTE Player of the Week honor. Against the Cold Hearts, he recorded 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as well as adding five steals and two blocks. He shot 8-for-13 from the field and had his second double-double of the season.

Alongside teammate and brother Ausar, Thompson is considered one of the top prospects of the 2023 NBA Draft. Not only that, but many project him as high as the No. 3 pick. He is currently behind Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson in most mock drafts.

On the other side of the matchup, the Dreamerz are 7-1 and will be playing their first league game of the new year. The team is averaging 94.4 points per game, which includes back-to-back 100-point performances in its two most recent contests.

Against the Hillcrest Prep Bruins, the Dreamerz set a new single-game OTE record by scoring 121 points.

Their only loss this season coincidentally came versus the City Reapers. On Nov. 18, the Reapers won 87-71 behind the Thompson brothers’ 51 points combined.

Although the Reapers are on a hot streak, the Dreamerz are also having their moments. With so much at stake, this game should certainly affect the standings, whether it is extending the Reapers’ lead or making the Dreamerz more alive in the battle for the No. 1 seed.