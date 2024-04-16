With the Detroit Pistons' all-time painful regular season coming to an end, the franchise addressed questions from the media about the direction of the team. Rookie Ausar Thompson is one of the many players who spoke publicly on Monday afternoon, where he commented on the pressing issue of his current health.
When asked about the first signs of the reported blood clot, Thompson admitted he “wasn't feeling like himself” before the diagnosis, per James Edwards of the Athletic. He also provided a brief response about how the situation impacts his future.
“They said nothing about how it'll impact me going forward,” Thompson disclosed. “I'm just trying to focus on now. I want to get back with the guys as soon as possible.”
Ausar Thompson's health issue
Thompson missed the last 19 games of the 2023-24 season due to a blood clot. After playing in the first half against the Dallas Mavericks about a month ago, he went on to miss the rest of the game due to the blood clot effects. The franchise was vague about Thompson's absence until confirming the cause back in March.
The Pistons relied heavily on their 21-year-old rookie as their primary defender on the perimeter. Thompson routinely was assigned to defend the opponent's best scorer. Despite some rookie growing pains, he quickly established himself as the most reliable defender on the team.
Detroit concluded the season last in the NBA with the worst record of 14-68, a new all-time franchise low for the Pistons. Thompson also talked about his strong suits as a rookie and what he can improve on in his sophomore campaign.
“I was pleased with my ability to touch the paint, pass the ball, finish at the rim, defend,” Thompson said, per James Edwards of the Athletic. “Things I can improve on? Shooting. Going in very focused on that. If someone is forced to guard me higher, it won't be easy.”
Thompson finished the season playing 63 games averaging 8.8 points per game and 6.4 rebounds. He emerged early in the league with his defense and rebounding. Thompson was statistically ranked in the top ten as a rebounder, staying active on the offensive and defensive glass.
The scoring improvements will be needed when he returns for the Pistons. Ausar Thompson's shooting splits of 48.3% from the field, 18.6% from three, and 59.7% from the free throw line limited his offensive production for Detroit. Considering the lack of proven depth on the wing for the Pistons, a step forward in Thompson's scoring prowess would do wonders for this franchise.