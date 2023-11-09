Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner reached Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic territory after a strong first half against the Utah Jazz.

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner entered Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic territory after Indy's 134-118 win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Yes, we're talking about the reigning NBA MVP and a former two-time NBA MVP.

Myles Turner became just the third center after Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic to score 20 points in a half multiple times this season, per StatMuse.

Centers with multiple 20-point halves this season: — Embiid

— Jokic And now, Myles Turner. pic.twitter.com/uE4Vzp1VxC — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 9, 2023

Myles Turner had a strong first half against the Jazz

Turner scored 20 of his 22 points in the first half and led a 17-point turnaround. Indy trailed by 10 before rallying late in the second quarter to take a 67-60 lead at the break.

Although Myles Turner had a quiet second, half, his teammates picked up the slack for him. Indiana's torrid three-point shooting (13 triples) helped them put the Jazz Away. Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton scored all 16 of his points in the last two quarters. Haliburton scored 43 points in their 125-124 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Monday,

Indiana also received valuable support from their shock troopers. Backup center Jalen Smith had 16 points and 11 rebounds. Pacers small forward Aaron Nesmith came off the bench to score 24 points, including an impressive tomahawk dunk in Jordan Clarkson's face late in the fourth quarter.

Clarkson led all scorers with 33 points. Lauri Markkanen added 24 points for the Jazz, who were missing the services of starting center Walker Kessler. The big man will sit out two weeks with an injured left elbow.

The Pacers won for the third time in their past four games. On the other hand, the Jazz fell to 2-7 on the season, including an 0-5 record away from the Delta Center.

Myles Turner has been averaging 16.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks in his ninth NBA season. Turner has been making good on his guarantee of playing in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

That will be a big deal considering Indianapolis is the host of this season's NBA All-Star festivities. It's the first time Indy will host the NBA All-Star Game in 39 years. Hopefully, Myles Turner will earn his first career NBA All-Star selection in February 2024.