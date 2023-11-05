Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton put up numbers on Saturday night that no other player in team history ever has

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton went off on Saturday night against the Charlotte Hornets. The Pacers guard dropped an eye-popping 43 points and 12 assists; a stat line never before seen in team history, according to StatMuse. Unfortunately for the Pacers, it wasn't enough, and the Hornets squeaked out a 125-124 win.

Haliburton was already having a solid season before the outburst, averaging 19.5 points and 12.5 assists per game. Pacers fans are elated to have Haliburton with the team long-term; this offseason, the guard signed a 5-year contract worth up to $260 million. The base number for Haliburton's new contract is actually $205.9 million. But he can make up to $260 million if he was to earn All-NBA honors or win one of the league's awards such as Most Valuable Player.

Haliburton is not the only player to sign such a contract, as Charlotte Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball and Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards also signed the same type of contract this offseason.

Making his performance against the Hornets even more impressive, Haliburton has been dealing with a nagging ankle injury that nearly kept him out of action Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Behind Haliburton, the Pacers are 3-3 on the young season. With a supporting cast featuring Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, and Benedict Mathurin, the Pacers are looking to earn their first trip to the playoffs since 2020. They were swept in the first round by the Miami Heat that year.

Up next for the Pacers – they host Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.