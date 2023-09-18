Next season has the potential to be quite a memorable one for Indiana Pacers fans. Gainbridge Fieldhouse will play host to the 2024 NBA All-Star game, which will allow this historically proud basketball culture to gain some added exposure. It can also be a big showcase for one or two players.

Pacers center Myles Turner is determined to represent his franchise in the midseason exhibition. “I'm excited for the All-Star Game, obviously,” he told the Run Your Race podcast. “That's gonna be in Indiana this year. Y'all gonna see me there, by the way. You heard it here first.”

That proclamation is not nearly as bold as it would have been two years ago. Turner has significantly expanded his offensive repertoire and is benefiting substantially from Tyrese Haliburton (2022 All-Star) serving as his point guard. He averaged 18 points per game on 55 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent from 3-point range last season (all career highs).

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The big man also made strides as a rebounder, while remaining one of the premiere rim protectors in the league. The major roadblock to an All-Star selection, though, might be his durability. Turner has not played more than 62 games in a season since the 2018-19 campaign.

"I'm excited for the All-Star Game, obviously. That's gonna be in Indiana this year. Y'all gonna see me there, by the way. You heard it here first." Myles Turner is guaranteeing that he'll be representing the Pacers at the All-Star Game this season ✍️⭐ (via "Run Your Race",… pic.twitter.com/bWla4X6pWx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 18, 2023

Pacers fans will emphatically be rooting for the 27-year-old to achieve the milestone accolade after hearing how dedicated he is to putting this young team on the map.

“Just {excited to} prove a lot of people wrong. It's hard coming out the Midwest,” Myles Turner said. “We only got like one TV game a year, so no one ever really actually watches us play until the playoffs. So just trying to motivate more people to tap in with us, because we're going to be a good team this year.”

Is it possible for the former lottery pick to also double as a hype man at Gainbridge Fieldhouse? Turner's commitment to the franchise is admirable. Furthermore, he is not just towing the party line.

The Pacers have a promising future, centering around Haliburton, Turner, Bennedict Mathurin and rookie Jarace Walker. Add in the free agent addition of NBA champion Bruce Brown, and this squad could be the Eastern Conference's version of the Oklahoma City Thunder. How appropriate would it be if 2024 is the year they break out?

Such a significant season would need to be officially and properly represented in Indiana. It would be ironic yet all too fitting for the player constantly mentioned in trade rumors to be the top ambassador for Pacers basketball come next February.