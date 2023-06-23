The Indiana Pacers made four picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, coming away with Houston forward Jarace Walker, Belmont wing Ben Sheppard, G League Ignite guard Mojave King, and Miami (FL) guard Isaiah Wong. A quartet of skilled players that can all make an impact in the league, the Pacers came away from Thursday's draft among the teams that made undeniably substantial additions to their roster.

Walker, a potential lockdown defender that raises Indiana's floor by addressing their most glaring weakness, has rightfully received the bulk of attention. Sheppard, a mid-major star that's been a fast-riser on draft boards over the past month, is another popular pick given his shooting stroke.

However, on the morning after the draft, it was Wong who received the most unique shout-out.

Taking to Twitter as he's been known to do in the past, Miami Hurricanes men's basketball head coach Jim Larranaga pointed out an interesting full-circle moment amid Wong being drafted 55th overall by the Pacers.

Larranaga, who began his coaching career as an assistant at Davidson in 1971, recalled recruiting and coaching Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle 39 years ago. Carlisle, a third-round draft pick (yes, third) by the Boston Celtics in the 1984 draft, transferred from the University of Maine after two seasons to play for the Virginia Cavaliers — where Larranaga was an assistant coach under Terry Holland — for another two seasons.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Isaiah Wong’s new head coach is Rick Carlisle, Pacers. I recruited and coached Rick 39 years ago at UVa. 😃👍 Jordan Miller is now with the LA Clippers and my son Jay, is his new assistant coach. All in the family.

😃😃😃 pic.twitter.com/dEw5QjpbNM — Jim Larrañaga (@CanesCoachL) June 23, 2023

Larranaga also relayed the interesting coincidence with another standout for the Hurricanes: Jordan Miller.

Miller was drafted 48th overall by the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night, where Larranaga's son (Jay Larranaga) is an assistant coach.

It's unclear whether these connections had any effect on the Pacers or Clippers draft plans, but it's still pretty cool to see Wong and Miller being drafted places where they should feel comfortable.