One of the bigger, stronger forwards in this draft class, Jarace Walker is now a member of the Indiana Pacers after being selected with the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. This pick comes after the Pacers traded back one spot with the Washington Wizards, who are getting Bilal Coulibaly with the No. 7 pick.

While listed as a power forward, Walker has a chance to play some small forward in the NBA because of his versatility and ability to play out on the perimeter. While not the best three-point shooter, Walker has a great feel for where he is at on the floor at all times. He's also comfortable putting the ball on the floor to either get to his spot in the mid-range area or attack a weaker, smaller defender all the way to the basket.

Standing about 6'7″ with a 7'3″ measured wingspan, Walker is one of the longest players in this draft class in terms of having a plus-wingspan. Nobody is able to score on this guy easily, and he should be able to carve out a key role early on in his career with [insert city name].

Here is everything you need to know about the newest member of the Pacers.

Jarace Walker's Pre-College Basketball Career

Spending most of his high school career at IMG Academy, Jarace Walker had a standout senior year that resulted in him being selected to play in the 2022 McDonalds All-American Game. Producing players like Anfernee Simons, Josh Green, Jonathan Isaac and others through the years, Walker is yet another player from IMG to join the NBA ranks. Named one of the top recruits in the 2022 recruiting class, Walker chose to play at Houston instead of going to Alabama, Auburn or North Carolina. Walker quickly solidified his spot as one of Houston's top options on either end of the floor.

Jarace Walker's College Basketball Career

Playing in 36 games during his freshman season at Houston, Jarace Walker helped his team reach the Sweet 16 for the third consecutive year. Starting in 35 total games, the freshman phenom averaged 11.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks while shooting 46.5 percent from the floor and 34.7 percent from three-point range. No matter where he was on the floor, Walker always had a chance to score offensively, but it was what he did on the opposite side of the court that stood out and made Houston a top-tier defensive team.

In consideration for the conference's Defensive Player of the Year Award, Walker was beat out by his teammate Jamal Shead Jr. and instead had to settle with a handful of other honors. In addition to being named the AAC Rookie of the Year, Walker was named Second-Team All-AAC and earned AAC All-Freshman Team honors.

When defenders played off him, Walker showed off his confidence and shooting stroke from the perimeter. When teams looked to pressure him, Walker was turnover-prone at times, but he utilized his size and strength to get inside the paint and score. This is where his game will translate to the NBA, as being able to go from the wing to the paint with aggression pays off. A strong rebounder who can really hold his own defensively, the Pacers are getting a guy who can play from the very first game of the 2023-24 NBA season.

Jarace Walker's NBA Draft Fit With Pacers

What this pick came down to was the Pacers getting the most impactful player who also fit a need on their roster. Indiana had been looking for a power forward who brought a certain level of grit and energy.

Jarace Walker is this kind of player.

Despite not being the best athlete, Walker is still able to push the pace of play and run in transition. The Pacers needed a versatile forward and, now, Walker will fit in perfectly next to the likes of Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner as a secondary contributor.

Walker's wingspan obviously sticks out, but the thing about the Houston product that makes him such a special rookie talent entering the NBA is the fact that he holds his ground. Whether on offense or defense, Walker is not moved off his spots easily, which is one of the reasons why he is looked at as being a high-level defender. It will be interesting to see if he can hold his own against some of the league's better guards, especially since teams will look to get him involved in pick-and-roll sets on defense for certain matchups.

Overall, the Pacers got the guy they wanted in the draft, and Jarace Walker is ready to help them win right now. Plus, Indiana is getting a couple extra second-round picks by moving back one spot.