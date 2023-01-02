By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The Green Bay Packers kept their postseason hopes alive with a win on Sunday. And cornerback Jaire Alexander was a major factor in the Packers’ success against the Minnesota Vikings.

The star Green Bay corner lined up across from star Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson. Minnesota targeted Jefferson five times during the game, but he caught just one pass for 15 yards.

After Alexander’s dominant display, he spoke with the media. During this time, he called out two prominent sports talk show hosts and demanded respect from them.

“Tell Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless they need to watch what they say when they talk about me, you feel me? They need to watch what they put out. Talkin’ about, ‘He a good corner.’ I’m a great corner,” Alexander told reporters Sunday.

The Packers corner may have been responding to a clip from last week. Sharpe and Bayless discussed comments made by Alexander regarding his Week 1 matchup with Jefferson. Alexander called Jefferson’s performance in that game “a fluke.”

“I don’t mind the trash talk, but Jaire is out his mind. Justin Jefferson has an outside chance of 2,000 yards. Ain’t nothing flukey about this, he’s legit!” Sharpe said last week.

Alexander and the Packers control their playoff destiny as Week 18 approaches. They take on the resurgent Detroit Lions at home next Sunday, though a time is to be determined.

Green Bay’s playoff-clinching scenario is as simple as it gets. To clinch a spot, all they need to do is beat the Lions in front of their home fans. If Detroit wins, either they or the Seattle Seahawks will be the final seed in the NFC.