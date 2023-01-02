By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Jaire Alexander and the Green Bay Packers dismantled the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17, winning 41-17. In the victory, Alexander and the Packers forced Vikings’ WR Justin Jefferson to his worst game of the season.

Jefferson ended the game with just one catch for 15 yards. He went into halftime without a catch. It was the second time in Jefferson’s career that he was held to zero catches by halftime. The first, via ESPN Stats & Info, was Jefferson’s first ever career game; which coincidentally came against the Packers in 2020.

The Packers’ defense was all over Kirk Cousins and the Vikings in Week 17. Alexander and company forced Cousins to throw for just 205 and intercepted him three times. With the win, the Packers now have a win-and-in game against the Lions in Week 17 to determine their postseason fate.

Heading into Week 17, Jefferson’s worst game came in Week 3 against the Lions. In that game he caught 3 passes for 14 yards. Overall this season, Jefferson has had a historic season. He has an NFL-leading 124 catches for a league-high 1771 yards and eight touchdowns.

But for as good as Jefferson has been, Jaire Alexander has tried to match him on defense. Heading into Week 17, Alexander had 53 tackles, 13 passes defended and five interceptions. Alexander’s five interceptions are a career-high while the fifth-year pro was nominated to his second Pro Bowl.

The Packers’ big win kept their playoff hopes alive heading into Week 18. Part of their success was how the team defended Jefferson. Alexander will hope Green Bay’s pass defense holds up as the Packers look to make the playoffs.