The NFC playoff picture is beginning to take shape after Week 17. There was a lot of shuffling in the standings, both at the top and at the bottom of the National Football Conference. As usual, Sunday was filled with upsets, amazing performances and heart-stopping finishes.

Entering Week 17, the Washington Commanders were the seventh seed and the final wild card team. By the end of play, they are eliminated from playoff contention. In an interesting twist, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was inexplicably unaware that was a possibility.

Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers, who were all but left for dead a month ago, are suddenly in a great spot to make the playoffs.

So, let’s take a look at the NFC playoff picture top to bottom following Week 17.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (13-3, 1st in NFC East)

The Philadelphia Eagles are still atop the NFC standings, but it was not a good day for Philly. They missed yet another chance to clinch the overall one-seed and home field advantage throughout the playoffs. They were beaten 20-10 at home by the New Orleans Saints.

Philadelphia can still clinch the top spot with a win over the New York Giants next Sunday. However, even the division is not wrapped up. If they lose to the Giants and Dallas Cowboys beat the Washington Commanders, they will drop all the way to the fifth seed in the NFC playoffs.

2. San Francisco 49ers (12-4, 1st in NFC West)

The San Francisco 49ers were one of the big winners of the day. But it didn’t come easy as they needed overtime to beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 37-34. The league-leading 49ers defense was shredded by Jarrett Stidham as Vegas put up 500 yards of offense. Even Nick Bosa had to give it up to Josh Jacobs, calling him the best running back he’s ever faced.

Nevertheless, a win is a win. The division is already locked up. But they leapfrogged the Minnesota Vikings for the two-seed and are now within striking distance of the Eagles for the first-round bye and home field. If San Francisco beats the Arizona Cardinals and the Eagles lose to the Giants, the 49ers will be the one-seed.

3. Minnesota Vikings (12-4, 1st in NFC North)

While San Fran was one of the big winners, the Vikings were big losers. Not only did they get absolutely pummeled by the Packers 41-17, but the 49ers jumped them in the NFC playoff standings. They have already clinched the NFC North, so they cannot fall below the third seed.

But if that is where Minnesota finishes, they could be facing a very difficult path in the playoffs. As it stands, they would host the New York Giants and if they won, have to travel to either San Francisco or Philadelphia.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8, 1st in NFC South)

It was far from easy, but the Buccaneers have won back to back division titles for the first time in franchise history. The Bucs defeated the Carolina Panthers Sunday, 30-24. They erased an 11-p0int second half deficit with Tom Brady having his best game of the season.

He threw for 432 yards with three touchdowns, all to Mike Evans. That last part is important because if Tampa Bay is going to have any success in the playoffs, Brady and Evans need to be on the same page. They will host their first playoff game, likely against the Dallas Cowboys.

5. Dallas Cowboys (12-4, 2nd in NFC East)

The Cowboys won on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, 27-13. But they did not look particularly good doing it, leading just 10-6 at halftime vs. a Titans team without Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill, Bud Dupree and Jeffrey Simmons, the four most important players on the team.

Yet, they are still alive for a divisional crown. If they can pull it off, the Cowboys will become the first back-to-back NFC East champion in 19 years. I know, crazy right.

6. New York Giants (9-6-1, 3rd in NFC East)

The New York Giants officially clinched an NFC playoff berth with their dominating win over the Indianapolis Colts Sunday. The ground game for New York was on point against one of the better defenses in the league.

Daniel Jones had a huge game, particularly on the ground rushing for 91 yards and two touchdowns. It is the first time since 2016 the Giants are in the playoffs. They are locked into the sixth seed and have nothing to play for next week against the Eagles. I would not expect to see all of their starters.

7. Seattle Seahawks (8-8, 2nd in NFC West)

The Seahawks finally got back on track with a 23-6 win over the New York Jets. The defense played really well and rookie sensation Kenneth Walker III once again looked like an elite back. He rushed for 133 yards against one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Despite currently being the seventh seed, the Seahawks will need help to make the NFC playoffs. They need to beat the Los Angeles Rams and require the Detroit Lions to beat the Green Bay Packers.

8. Detroit Lions (8-8, 2nd in NFC North)

The Lions kept their playoff hopes alive with a 41-10 trouncing of the Chicago Bears. That’s almost where the good news ends for Detroit. In order for them to make the playoffs, they need to beat the Packers and need the Seahawks to lose to the Rams.

9. Green Bay Packers (8-8, 3rd in NFC North)

Of the Seahawks, Lions and Packers, it’s Green Bay who controls their own destiny. If they win, they are in via conference tie-breaker over Seattle. They will host the Lions next week. Detroit is 3-19 their last 22 trips to Lambeau Field. Jared Goff is having a fantastic year, but playing outdoors in the cold has never been his forte.

After a 4-8 start, the Packers are likely headed to the NFC playoffs with a date against their nemesis, the 49ers.