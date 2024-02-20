This moves the needle for the Packers.

The quest back atop the NFC North now starts for the Green Bay Packers. It was thought that they would suffer after Aaron Rodgers' departure but Jordan Love stepped up to the mantle. The only team that stands in the way of reclaiming the division is the Detroit Lions. If they hope to vanquish the Kansas City Chiefs for a Super Bowl shot next year, there needs to be some coaching changes. Thankfully, Matt LaFleur's squad made a move for a former San Francisco 49ers coach by the name of Aaron Hill.

Rob Demovsky reported that Aaron Hill will be the Packers' new strength and conditioning coordinator. He has done well in keeping the 49ers healthy throughout the season with the likes of Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Fred Warner, George Kittle, and Brock Purdy being durable enough to contend for the Super Bowl.

Hill has served the 49ers in the last five seasons which could be the difference-maker in the Packers' hopes to reach the top of football immortality. Notably, they have struggled with keeping certain members of the squad healthy despite their Cinderella run in the NFC North.

Aaron Jones suffered a knee and finger ailment. AJ Dillon is still recovering from his thumb and neck injury. Jaire Alexander is also nursing some pain in his shoulder and ankle. Darnell Savage has concerns with his shoulder and calf. All of them will have received the help of Hill such that they can fully be strong come the next season. Hopefully, the Packers figure things out and don't fizzle out because of lacking conditioning come next season.

The Packers' way-too-early success

A nine-win season is not something to be elated about just yet. Jordan Love and Matt LaFleur have a lot more to offer such that the Packers go back to their winning ways. After all, they were one Christian McCaffrey touchdown and an interception away from escaping the NFL Divisional Round with a win.

Nonetheless, the three-year mentoring process that Aaron Rodgers had with Love paid off. The Packers can build off that success by staying healthy and also improving certain play calls. In a blink of an eye, they could be holding the Lombardi trophy once again.