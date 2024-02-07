Green Bay continues to remake their defensive coaching staff.

The Green Bay Packers last week hired former Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley to be their new defensive coordinator.

Not the new Packers DC is putting the finishing touches on his staff, hiring former Chargers DV Derrick Ansley as the team's new defensive pass-game coordinator, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN:

“Former #Chargers DC Derrick Ansley headed to the Green Bay #Packers as defensive pass game coordinator, per source.”

More details on the Packers hire came in from Rob Demovsky of ESPN:

“The Packers have the last major piece to the new defensive staff now in place. Former Chargers DC Derrick Ansley will be the new pass game coordinator, per a source. There will likely be a few quality control or assistant position coaches added but all key positions are filled.”

Ansley's Chargers struggled defensively last season, allowing 250 yards per game through the air and letting opponents score a whopping 26 passing touchdowns in 2023. Hafley is counting on Ansley having more success under his system and with a better defensive roster.

Hafley served as the Eagles' head coach for four years. He led BC to a winning 7-6 record during the 2023-24 season. Moreover, he has extensive experience as a top-defensive mind. Most notably, the Eagles defense ranked third nationally in passing yards allowed in 2021, per Hafley's Boston College bio.

Before his college football stint, Hafley spent seven seasons in the NFL as a secondary and defensive backs coach with time split between the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.