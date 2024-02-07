Packers bring in an old friend to help with offense's continued development

The Green Bay Packers will enter the 2024-25 season as one of the most interesting teams to watch in the NFL. They are young and already have crucial playoff experience under their belt. A massive jump up the NFC standings is certainly realistic. The organization is not going to just assume it will build on its last successful campaign, however.

Green Bay is reuniting with a former player in the hopes he can aid the team's promising offense in its continued development. The Packers are hiring Miami (Ohio) wide receivers coach Myles White to be an offensive assistant, according to John Brice of FootballScoop.

White was undrafted out of Louisiana Tech in 2013 and served as a target for Aaron Rodgers in two separate seasons. He did not make much of an offensive impact on the field, but the team clearly respects his football acumen and leadership ability. The 33-year-old's youth could make him relatable to a WR room that boasts Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs.

Age is by no means White's only appealing trait. He is quickly climbing through the coaching ranks, spending time at both SMU and Stephen F. Austin before working with the RedHawks for the last two years. That speaks to his credibility and communication skills. Evidently, Green Bay has a fond memory of him, too.

The Packers quietly have one of the most balanced offenses in the league and should only get better once they manage to stay on the field together for an extended stretch. Jordan Love masterfully adapted, learned from his mistakes and evolved into a lethal pocket passer while also being a crafty improviser. Add in Watson, Reed and Doubs, as well as veteran running back Aaron Jones, and this unit could be a nightmare for defensive coordinators in 2024.

It will partially be up to new assistant Myles White to ensure that the terror comes to fruition next season. The youth movement carries on in Lambeau.