The Green Bay Packers are headed on the road for a fiery playoff battle against the Dallas Cowboys on Wild Card Weekend. However, the Packers will be entering that matchup with their roster not at 100 percent.

Both wide receiver Christian Watson and cornerback Jaire Alexander are questionable for the contest. Running back AJ Dillon is considered doubtful, head coach Matt LaFleur said on Friday.

Alexander had his ankle stepped on in practice in the week leading up to their Wild Card matchup. Keeping CeeDee Lamb in check would be much easier with Alexander on the field. However, LaFleur said whether or not the cornerback will play will be a game-time decision, via Ryan Wood of USA Today.

“We don't know. We're just giving him up until game time to figure it out,” LaFleur said. “He will literally be a game-time decision.”

Watson has been out since Week 13 with a hamstring injury. He was able to practice before Green Bay's Week 18 matchup against the Chicago Bears, but he didn't suit up. Now practicing again, the Packers are hoping to have Watson back on the field against the Cowboys.

Like Watson, the Packers were without AJ Dillon against the Bears in Week 18 due to neck and thumb injuries. Already doubtful, it appears that Green Bay will be relying on Aaron Jones to handle the rock.

Jordan Love and the Packers surprised many around the NFL world with their play. They'll have an opportunity to write another chapter against the Cowboys. However, Love and company could be going to Dallas without a few of their key play makers.