The Packers will head to Dallas to face the Cowboys on Super Wild Card Weekend.

The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers are two of the most historic teams in the history of the NFL. They will have a chance to add to their legacies in this year's playoffs, but only one of the two will advance past Super Wild Card Weekend. In this article, we will explain how you can watch the Packers vs. Cowboys playoff matchup.

When and where is the Packers vs. Cowboys game?

The Dallas Cowboys are the two-seed, so they will have home-field advantage in this game. Therefore, the game will be at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 14.

How to watch Packers vs. Cowboys

The game will be broadcast by FOX, but you can also watch it with fuboTV. Play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt will be joined by Greg Olson in the booth. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will report from the sideline.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 14 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium — Arlington, Texas

TV channel: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Cowboys -7.5 | O/U 50.5

Packers storylines

Jordan Love waited in the shadows as Aaron Rodgers' backup for years. This year, he was finally given his chance to start. As Love didn't have much experience on the field in the NFL, many fans thought it would take time for the former first-rounder to find much success.

Love has picked up right where Rodgers left off, though. The team has seemingly found yet another gem at the quarterback position, as Love has the Packers in the playoffs.

Love finished the season seventh in passing yards (4,183) and second in passing touchdowns (32). His receiving corps was somewhat of an unknown coming into the season, but Romeo Dobbs, Jayden Reed, and Christian Watson ended up having a good season together.

The Packers also have an elite running back tandem. AJ Dillon is one of the best backups in the league, and he backs up Aaron Jones. However, Dillon was the Packers' only player who didn't practice on Wednesday, so his game status is in doubt.

The Packers won six of their last eight games, but the Cowboys won't be an easy opponent, especially considering the game will be at the Cowboys' home stadium.

Cowboys storylines

The Cowboys have been looked at as a contender for years. But the team has disappointed time and time again, as they haven't won a Super Bowl since 1995. The 2023-24 team seems like the team that could end that streak, though.

Dallas has the best-scoring offense in the NFL. Dak Prescott threw a league-high 36 touchdown passes while making a legitimate claim for the MVP award. CeeDee Lamb is his top target. Lamb established himself as one of the best receivers in the league this season with 135 receptions and 1,749 receiving yards. Tony Pollard even surpassed 1,000 yards on the ground.

The Cowboys have leveled up their defense as well. They only allow 18.5 points per game, thanks largely in part to the versatility to Micah Parsons. The linebacker thrives as a pass rusher, run blocker, and defender in coverage. DaRon Bland also had an impressive season on defense. With five interceptions taken to the house, Bland broke the record for pick-sixes in a season.

The Cowboys +193 point differential is the second-best mark in the NFL, and having scored 38 points in Week 18, Dallas has positive momentum going into the playoffs. Many fans still predict a collapse, but Dallas is by far one of the best teams in football this season, and it seems they may finally break out.

Considering that Prescott and Love were the league leaders in touchdown passes, this game is sure to be explosive, and that will likely make for an entertaining battle.