The Green Bay cornerback suffered an injury during a jog-through.

The Green Bay Packers were without cornerback Jaire Alexander at practice Thursday, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN:

“Matt LaFleur said Jaire Alexander had “kind of a freak deal yesterday … stepped on someone’s foot and rolled an ankle.” Yesterday was a jog-through. LaFleur said he’s considered day to day and they thought it was best if he didn’t go today.”

The Packers held the team's first full practice of the week after going through a walk-through on Wednesday. Alexander, who is on the injury report with shoulder and ankle injuries, was already estimated to be a limited participant in practice.

If Alexander plays in the wild-card game for the Packers on Sunday against Dallas, he likely will be a big part of the Packers' plan to cover Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb. Lamb led the NFL in receptions and is quarterback Dak Prescott's favorite target. The Packers may even try to match Alexander against Lamb wherever he goes on the field.

If Alexander can't go, the Packers would go with a combination of rookie Carrington Valentine and Corey Ballentine at cornerback.

Alexander was suspended by the Packers two weeks ago for the team's game against the Minnesota Vikings. He was suspended because he went out for the coin toss the previous week against the Carolina Panthers even though he was not a captain, and then nearly botched the call.

Alexander has also missed significant time for Green Bay this season due to a lingering shoulder injury.

The Packers take on the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.