The Green Bay Packers are making moves to shore up their banged up running back room. The team is elevating Kenyan Drake from their practice squad, per ESPN.

The Packers list running backs AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones as questionable for their Week 15 game against Tampa Bay. Dillon has been nursing a thumb injury, while Jones banged up his knee. Dillon leads the Packers this year in rushing yards, with 575 yards and a touchdown this season.

Green Bay is certainly hoping that Dillon and Jones will be ready to go, but Drake gives them an extra set of legs to handle carries if needed. Drake is an experienced runner, but he's done next-to-nothing this season on the ground. Drake has one rushing attempt on the year, with two receptions. He did that as a member of the Baltimore Ravens. Last season, Drake rushed for 482 yards for the Ravens. He had his best year in 2020, when as a member of the Arizona Cardinals he rushed for 955 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's played for 7 NFL franchises since joining the league in 2016 as a third-round pick from Alabama.

Green Bay is 6-7 on the season and hoping to catch the other teams in the NFC North. The Packers got a break Saturday when their division rival Minnesota Vikings lost an overtime game to the Cincinnati Bengals, 27-24, in overtime. A win over the Buccaneers puts the Packers back at .500 on the season and tied with the Vikings for second in the NFC North standings.

Tampa Bay enters the game at 6-7 in the lowly NFC South. Every single team in that division has a losing record. The Packers and Buccaneers kick off at 1:00 Eastern Sunday.