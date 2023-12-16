Cincinnati Bengals fans are going wild after their huge 27-24 overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday

The Cincinnati Bengals overcame a 14-point deficit to come back and defeat the Minnesota Vikings 27-24 in overtime. Despite both teams missing their starting quarterbacks, the Bengals and Vikings pulled off an early Saturday thriller with Nick Mullens and Jake Browning.

The Bengals were outplayed for much of the game, with the Vikings holding them to just three points until the fourth quarter. Yet in the fourth quarter, amidst an injury to Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati began their come back. The Bengals scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to tie the score at 17-17 all, but the Vikings quickly retook the lead on a Jordan Addison touchdown.

Now trailing 24-7, Jake Browning and the Bengals didn't back down. Instead, Browning connected with Tee Higgins on a 21-yard touchdown pass to tie the game with under a minute remaining. Browning was getting swarmed by Vikings defensers while Higgins had to come up and snatch the pass at the one-yard line before extending the football over the goal line. The clutch play forced overtime.

After both teams had a possession and Cincy stopped two Vikings' 4th-and-inches attempts, the Bengals got the ball back toward the end of overtime. Browning connected with Tyler Boyd on a huge catch and run that put the Bengals in range for Evan McPherson to hit the game winning score.

After the win, Who Dey nation was thrilled.

What did y'all say? Oh ok. pic.twitter.com/OoTJw22Wwk — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 16, 2023

THE BENGALS TAKE YEARS OFF OF MY LIFE EVERY FCKING GAMEDAY AND I LOVE IT WHODEYYYYYY pic.twitter.com/3seV27W5DX — Der German Tiger🐅 (@DerGermanTiger) December 16, 2023

“And the Vikings take a 17-3 lead heading into the 4th quarter!” Jake Browning: pic.twitter.com/pIrFtUiI4Y — Bengals Ben 🐅 (@bengalsben513) December 16, 2023

Now, the Bengals are 8-6 and have given themselves a much better shot at making the postseason. Cincinnati was one of six AFC teams to enter the weekend at 7-6, meaning this win will give them a much-needed advantage. Meanwhile, the loss is disappointing for the Vikings, who came into the weekend with a lead over the NFC wild card contenders at 7-6. Now, they're 7-7 and in jeopardy of falling out of the sixth seed.