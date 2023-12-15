This is not good news for the Packers.

The Green Bay Packers' running back room could be very depleted in Week 15 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Both Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon are listed as questionable on Sunday, as reported by Adam Schefter.

Jones has been out for quite a while, last suiting up on November 19th against the Los Angeles Chargers. He's nursing an MCL injury and was only limited in practice this week, which makes it unlikely he'll play. In seven games, the Packers RB has rushed for 3.7 yards per carry and two touchdowns. A bit of a down year for Jones.

As for Dillon, he's dealing with a broken thumb and barely practiced all week as a result. It appears he sustained the injury in a loss to the New York Giants last Monday. He's not having a great season either, rushing for 3.5 yards per run in 13 games played, including six starts.

The Packers run game has struggled all year long, ranking 19th in the NFL. If Jones and Dillon are unable to go, most of the workload will be on Patrick Taylor. He only has 20 carries this season but for an average of five yards. While that's respectable, it remains to be seen if he can produce on a consistent basis as the starter.

Green Bay heads into this Buccaneers clash in serious need of a win, with a Wild Card spot still very much in the cards. Jordan Love will need to have a monstrous game if his two running backs aren't healthy enough.