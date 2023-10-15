Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers entered Week 6 as David compared to the Miami Dolphins' Goliath. While the Panthers are putting up a fight, Young will have to command the offense without one of his more explosive weapons.

Wide receiver Laviska Shenault was carted off against the Dolphins due to a leg injury, via team reporter Augusta Stone. His injury was later more specifically ruled a fibula injury, which could lead to bad news for Carolina, via Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

Laviska Shenault Jr. INJURIES AND LEAVING THE FIELD pic.twitter.com/PkHwdIOJVP — Sports US today (@Sportsustoday) October 15, 2023

Before going down with injury, Shenault had caught three passes for 15 yards. His performance was actually one reception short and one yard short of his season-highs. Needless to say, with Adam Thielen and DJ Chark in town, Shenault has struggled to find a role in the offense.

Still, an explosive playmaker, Shenault has been used as a gadget player at times. In Week 5 he rushed five times for 27 yards. While he may not have a snug role in the offense, the Panthers have found ways to try and get Shenault involved in the offense.

While Bryce Young will now be without Shenault for the remainder of the contest, the quarterback has done everything in his power to keep Carolina in contention. The Panthers went into halftime trailing just 21-14 as Young had thrown for 141 yards and a touchdown.

The Panthers will look to come out strong after halftime and complete a shocking upset of the Dolphins. Laviska Shenault will be watching from the sidelines as both player and team patiently await his next injury update.