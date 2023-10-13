Carolina Panthers fans knew they were in for some rough times this season, but this rebuilding era has been especially brutal because of all the injuries that have plagued this team. Week 6 appears to be the tipping point, as poor Bryce Young prepares to face the high-powered Miami Dolphins without a key offensive weapon, among others.

“Panthers ruled out RB Miles Sanders for Sunday’s game vs. the Dolphins due to his shoulder injury,” ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Friday. The 2022 Pro Bowl selection has already been dealing with a groin issue and was unable to practice at any point this week, making this unfortunate outcome an inevitable one.



Sanders, like most of Carolina's offense, has been extremely ineffective through five winless weeks. He is averaging a shockingly low 3.1 yards per carry behind one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL. This is undoubtedly quite the culture shock for the fifth-year running back, who enjoyed one of the sturdiest walls of protection with the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

When it rains in Carolina, it apparently pours. In addition to Sanders, the team is also going to be without safeties Vonn Bell and Xavier Woods and guard Chandler Zavala, per Fox Sports' Greg Auman. Defensive stars Brian Burns and Derrick Brown are each questionable heading into Sunday's matchup in Miami. In other words…Yikes!

Panthers head coach Frank Reich must make protecting rookie quarterback Bryce Young the top priority. The loss of the team's starting RB and prized free agent addition is going to leave him extremely vulnerable to the Dolphins' defense. Chuba Hubbard, who has over 200 yards from scrimmage this season, will receive most of the carries in Sanders' absence, per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.

With injuries piling up, fans better brace themselves for a very long and potentially ugly afternoon of football.