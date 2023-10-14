We have a Carolina Panthers Week 6 game scheduled against the Miami Dolphins. The Panthers suffered a tough loss in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season, falling to the Detroit Lions. Thanks to a slow start, the Panthers were unable to keep up with the Lions' high-powered offense. Of course, this was led by quarterback Jared Goff. The loss dropped the Panthers to 0-5 on the season. They won't have an easier time in Week 6, though as they take on the Miami Dolphins. As the Panthers prepare to face the Dolphins, here are four bold predictions for the game that could lead to another defeat for Carolina.

Carolina Panthers Lost in Week 5

The Panthers lost to the Lions in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season with a final score of 42-24. The Panthers offense struggled throughout the game. They only scored one touchdown in the first three quarters. Quarterback Bryce Young threw two interceptions, and running back Miles Sanders fumbled the ball. This resulted in three turnovers that the Lions turned into 21 points. The Lions took advantage of Carolina's weak run defense. They rushed for 157 yards and three touchdowns.

The Lions dominated the game from the start. They jumped out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter and extended it to 28-10 by halftime. Detroit's defense forced three takeaways, and their offense scored 21 points off those turnovers and six touchdowns total. Lions quarterback Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes. Two of those went to rookie tight end Sam LaPorta. The Lions' special teams also had a perfect outing. The Panthers have now fallen to 0-5.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Here are our four bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers as they face the Miami Dolphins in Week 6.

1. Bryce Braces for Challenging Times

In Sunday's 42-24 loss to the Lions, rookie Bryce Young completed 25 of 41 passes for 247 yards. He threw three touchdowns and two interceptions for an 82.1 passer rating. Unfortunately, his turnovers led to Detroit touchdowns. Consequently, the Panthers found themselves trailing by 18 points at halftime. Although he did manage to salvage some production with touchdown passes to DJ Chark and Adam Thielen in the fourth quarter, it wasn't enough to secure a win. Young might encounter a similar situation in Week 6 against the Dolphins. We have him throwing over 200 yards easy. He may even get two or more touchdowns. However, we still don't see him getting a high-80s passer rating.

How many dropped TDs is this for Bryce Young at this point. I have lost count. Great video by @DuncOnDemand. https://t.co/PMVtk0BXhA pic.twitter.com/45HIrQPgFg — Inbound Panthers (@InboundPanthers) October 12, 2023

2. Chuba Chugs Along

With Miles Sanders ruled out due to a shoulder injury, Chuba Hubbard is expected to be the primary ball carrier against the Dolphins. Over the past two weeks, Hubbard had already begun sharing touches with Sanders. He has played 73 offensive snaps compared to Sanders' 64 and out-touching him 26-23 during that span. With Sanders sidelined in Week 6, Hubbard should take on a full three-down role for the first time this season. Sure, there's a chance that third-string back Raheem Blackshear could also see some action in the backfield. Still, Hubbard should dominate in terms of snaps and touches. We have him putting up at least 60 yards on the ground here.

3. Terrific Thielen

Despite the Panthers' Week 5 loss to the Lions, Adam Thielen continued to shine. He caught 11 of 13 targets for 107 yards and a touchdown. Thielen has consistently been the Panthers' top receiver and has scored in three of his last four games. During this period, he's had at least seven receptions in each game. In fact, two of those games were over 100 receiving yards. Even though Carolina's offense has faced challenges with rookie quarterback Bryce Young, Thielen has thrived as the primary target. This is especially true in garbage-time situations. With Bryce Young targeting him heavily, Thielen should easily tally over 80 receiving yards in Week 6.

4. Sorry Panthers

Carolina's rookie is still searching for his first NFL win. Sadly, facing the Dolphins with their high-scoring offense is unlikely to make that task any easier. The Dolphins currently boast the top-scoring offense in the NFL. Remember that Tua Tagovailoa leads in passing yards, and Tyreek Hill is the league's leading receiver heading into Week 6. Yes, the Dolphins will miss De'Von Achane, but Tua Tagovailoa has Jaylen Waddle back. This adds excitement to them but more problems for the Panthers. Although last week's performance was less than ideal, Miami managed to secure a win. Unfortunately for the Panthers, they lack the talent surrounding Young to match up against this dynamic Dolphins team. The Dolphins' potent offense should have no trouble against the up-and-coming Panthers. Tua Tagovailoa, welcoming his Alabama colleague Bryce Young to Miami, is poised to send him home with a loss.

Looking Ahead

As the Carolina Panthers prepare to take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 6, our four bold predictions shed light on the key players and dynamics at play. Bryce Young faces the challenge of overcoming tough times, and Chuba Hubbard steps into a more prominent role. Adam Thielen tries to impress, and the Panthers brace for a formidable Dolphins team. While these predictions provide insight into the upcoming matchup, NFL games often bring unexpected twists and turns. As fans and fantasy managers await Sunday's showdown, the excitement and uncertainty surrounding the game are sure to keep us on the edge of our seats, eager to see how these storylines unfold on the field.