The New England Patriots will try to get their third win of the season again when they take on the Washington Commanders, who also have three wins on the year.

Both teams have mightily struggled for much of the year, with the Patriots sitting in last place in the AFC while the Commanders traded away two of their best players this past after dropping to 3-5.

Here's one not-so-bold prediction: This won't be a good game. Here are four bold predictions for Sunday's game.

Mac Jones will throw for 250-plus yards, two touchdowns and won't have a turnover.

Jones has played better over the last few weeks after his two disastrous outings against the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints. But he still hasn't been mistake-prone. In both the losses to the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins, Jones threw an inexplicable interception as the team was driving down the field in the first half.

Other than those two massive blunders, Jones kept the ball clean though was unspectacular in both games. He did show a lot of promise though against the Buffalo Bills two weeks ago, completing 25 of 30 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns without an interception in the dramatic win.

If Jones can reign himself in, I think we'll get something similar on Sunday. The Commanders' pass defense has been borderline atrocious this season, ranking 29th in passing yards allowed, and have allowed the most passing touchdowns in the league this season. They've allowed 275-plus passing yards in six of their eight games this season, and if you take away Desmond Ridder gifting them three interceptions in Week 6, the Commanders would only have two interceptions this season.

And all of this happened when the Commanders had Chase Young and Montez Sweat trying to sack opposing quarterbacks! The duo recorded 11.5 of Washington's 25 sacks through the first eight games.

So, there's not a lot to be positive about on the defensive side of the ball for the Commanders. And if Jones can just keep his crap together for 60 minutes, he'll have one of the easiest games he's had this season, even if he's down two of his top receivers.

JuJu Smith-Schuster will record at least 80 receiving yards.

If Jones is going to have a good day on Sunday, someone will have to be a beneficiary of it, right?

So, why not the player they gave the biggest contract to this offseason? Smith-Schuster's first half-season in New England was nothing short of a major disappointment, recording just 15 receptions for 89 yards at this point. He finally scored his first touchdown with the Patriots last week, but that came in the fourth quarter after he didn't play at all through the first three quarters.

Well, Smith-Schuster should have plenty of opportunities to prove his worth on Sunday. Both Kendrick Bourne and DeVante Parker will be sidelined as the former suffered a season-ending ACL injury last week.

I don't necessarily expect Smith-Schuster to be lighting it up with amazing grabs down the field. But I wouldn't be surprised if he was a part of a slow, methodical passing game for the Patriots and ended up with the most receptions on the team as a result.

Christian Barmore will record multiple sacks.

Maybe this isn't as bold considering the players and teams involved. But the Commanders have given up the most sacks this season, allowing Sam Howell to be taken down a whopping 41 times this year.

Meanwhile, Barmore appears to be in the midst of his career breakout. He's recorded a sack in each of the last two games, adding in 12 run stops over the last three games as well.

Commanders center Nick Gates has graded out as one of the worst pass-blocking centers so far in the NFL this season. Saahdiq Charles has also been a subpar pass-blocker at left guard for Washington.

So, here's your chance to make it three games in a row with a sack, Barmore.

The Patriots win handily

This is a great spot for the Patriots this weekend. The Commanders have already made it clear that they're moving onto 2024 as Ron Rivera and crew are essentially in a lame-duck year at this point. And while Washington has three wins this season, it only has one in the last six games, when it defeated Atlanta with the aforementioned help from Ridder.

The Commanders are just not a good football team. The Patriots aren't, either, but they didn't trade off two of their best players earlier this week. I'd expect the Patriots to win by at least 10 on Sunday.