Former NBA player Channing Frye posted an intriguing question about Zion Williamson amid criticisms of the Pelicans star's conditioning.

Zion Williamson's weight has been a regular source of issue among New Orleans Pelicans fans. Many think that the former Duke Blue Devils star's struggles with staying healthy are tied up with his seeming inability to control his weight.

Enter former NBA big man Channing Frye, who wondered aloud on X about the idea of Zion going full vegan.

“Hold up if Zion is “fat and outta shape” givin fools BUcKeTs, does the league wanna see Vegan Zion?” Frye said of the Pelicans forward.

Williamson's shape has become the center of attention again lately, with Charles Barkley and Stephen A. Smith each expressing blunt thoughts on the player's conditioning. The Pelicans are also said to be getting their patience tested by Williamson's discipline.

Nevertheless, Williamson remains an elite performer for the Pelicans. He is leading the team in points with 22.9 per game to go with 5.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest while making 58.4 percent of his shots from the field and 33.3 percent of his attempts from behind the arc.

For all the talk about his weight and conditioning, Williamson remains a terrifying athlete to defend for opposing players and teams. The combination of his size, speed, and athleticism is among the chief reasons why the Pelicans even selected him top of the class in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Frye probably isn't a nutrition expert, so it's fair for him to ask such a question, but at the end of the day, Williamson will be judged by what he does on the floor than by what his diet consists of.