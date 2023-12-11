Stephen A. Smith didn't mince words in his criticism of Zion Williamson following reports that the Pelicans are concerned about his diet.

“It is shameful. You got chefs in New Orleans…I'm not exaggerating. I'm quoting people. You got chefs in New Orleans who love him. They're looking for him,” Smith said this morning on First Take alongside Shannon Sharpe. “Everybody, every chef there wants to meet him because they know he'll show up to their restaurant. The word out on Zion Williamson is that he'll eat the table.”

Following the Pelican's 133-89 loss to the Lakers in the semi-finals on the NBA In-Season Tournament that saw the former Duke star finish the game with 13 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists in 26 minutes of play, Williamson's effort and diet was called into question.

NOLA.com writer Christian Clark said in an article that Williamson's diet is a concern of the Pelican's organization.

“Williamson’s poor work ethic has been a source of frustration for the Pelicans since they drafted him No. 1 in 2019. The Pelicans have tried to surround Williamson with veterans who have track records of maximizing their potential. The team signed JJ Redick in 2019. In 2022, they traded for CJ McCollum. None of it has made an impact.”

Clark added, “The Pelicans have repeatedly stressed to Williamson that his diet and conditioning need to improve. Williamson, multiple team sources have told The Times-Picayune, ‘doesn’t listen.'”

The trend is concerning for fans of both Williamson and the Pelicans, who are playoff contenders with him in the lineup. The Pelicans gear up to play the red-hot Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday at 8 PM EST.