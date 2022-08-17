PGA 2K23 Leaks: Tiger Woods returns as PGA 2K23 cover athlete

The PGA 2K23 Cover Athlete has been leaked and golfing legend Tiger Woods appears to return as this year’s cover athlete. New game details, features, and mechanics have also been revealed as part of this PGA 2K23 leak.

PGA Tour 2K23 covers revealed featuring Tiger Woods, along with some features. pic.twitter.com/kyHRJfxXVU — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) August 17, 2022

The leak comes from a momentary lapse from Amazon – which is becoming more and more common recently. In this leak, preorder for the game appeared prematurely and new details about the game came to light. Of course, this was also when the PGA 2K23 cover athlete was leaked, showing Tiger Woods on the game’s cover, for the first time in almost a decade. The leak also showed different retail and digital versions of the game, as well as the platforms the game is expected to come out on.

According to the leak, the game will have a Deluxe Edition and a Standard Edition. Oddly, however, the Deluxe Edition is said to include the Michael Jordan Bonus Pack. While we do know that MJ did have a short stint as a golfer, his appearance in a PGA Tour game isn’t exactly expected. However, this might just be a one-time thing given that 23 is MJ’s jersey number in the NBA, so this could just be a nod for the basketball GOAT. The complete package for the Deluxe Edition is as follows:

PGA 2K23 will be featuring playable male and female pros, which proves to be a popular feature for fans. The leak also falls in line with previously-announced features, such as the inclusion of the FedExCup. New features revealed in the leak include a list of licensed courses such as East Lake Golf Club, TPC Swagrass, TPC Scotssdale – all of which add a depth of realism to the experience – as well as the ability to build your own golf course with the new cross-platform Course Designer. Topgolf is also a new feature, which will allow up to four players to compete in both local and online play, which is meant to appeal to both casual and veteran players. Finally, PGA Tour 2K23 will also allow players to run their own societies to manage tournaments and seasons against friends in Divot Derby and Casual mode.

Tiger Woods has been rumored to be PGA 2K23’s cover athlete for the past month or so, so for many insiders, this news isn’t completely a surprise anymore. Meanwhile, Woods recently turned down a $700 million offer to join LIV Golf, showing loyalty to the PGA Tour, and even moving to convince fellow golfers to do the same.