Tiger Woods making big move in PGA Tour’s battle with LIV Golf

Tiger Woods turned down over $700 million to join LIV Golf, and now he’s set to meet with a group of top golfers at the BMW Championship to rally support around the PGA Tour, according to ESPN’s Mark Schlabach.

Schlabach reports that “a player who was invited to attend the meeting told ESPN that it will include many of the top 20 players in the world and a handful of other influential PGA Tour members who haven’t defected to LIV Golf.” The goal is “to get the top 20 players in the world on the same page on how we can continue to make the PGA Tour the best product in professional golf.”

This meeting with Tiger Woods will happen on Tuesday. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan will meet with members on Wednesday.

This occurs as the PGA Tour and LIV Golf continue their ongoing battle. Last week, a federal judge denied a temporary restraining order to three players — Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford — who defected from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf but wanted to be able to participate in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Furthermore, LIV Golf is currently not recognized by the Official World Golf Ranking, meaning players didn’t receive world ranking points from the first three events. Those points are used to determine exemptions and fields for the four majors. An application is pending.

Tiger Woods has been critical of LIV Golf and is worried about younger golfers losing out on major opportunities. A number of high-profile PGA Tour stars have defected to the Saudi-backed golf league run by Greg Norman, including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Bubba Watson. Cameron Smith is also reportedly set to join.

This showdown between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf clearly isn’t ending anytime soon.