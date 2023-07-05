The Detroit Pistons have not made many moves during the first weekend of the 2023 NBA free agency. Not surprisingly, there are still some areas of concern that the Pistons need to address to become a more competitive team in the upcoming season. In this article, we will discuss the biggest need that the Pistons still must address after the first weekend of the 2023 NBA free agency. We will also explore the possible impact of TJ Warren and Terrence Ross if they sign with the Pistons.

The Pistons' Free Agency Moves

The Pistons have not exactly been very busy during the first weekend of the 2023 NBA free agency. The only thing they've done so far is to re-sign shooting guard Jared Rhoden. Having said that, he can impact the Pistons in the 2023-2024 NBA season in several ways. Rhoden's ability to play multiple positions makes him an interesting asset for the Pistons. He can play both shooting guard and small forward, which gives the Pistons some flexibility in their lineup. Rhoden is known for his defense and rebounding, which are two areas that the Pistons could use some improvement in. He can guard multiple positions and can help the Pistons improve their overall defensive performance. Of course, that's assuming he gets the minutes he wants.

The Pistons' Biggest Need

Despite the Pistons' recent signing, their biggest need is still at the small forward position. The Pistons lack a true small forward who can defend, shoot, and create his own shot. While the Pistons did draft Ausar Thompson, a wing player, in the 2023 NBA draft, he is still a rookie and may not be ready to contribute right away.

The Pistons need to find a veteran small forward who can start and provide some stability to the team. There are still some quality small forwards available in free agency, such as TJ Warren and Terrence Ross. The Pistons should consider signing one of these players to fill their biggest need.

Possible Impact of TJ Warren and Terrence Ross

TJ Warren and Terrence Ross are two intriguing options for the Pistons to consider for their small forward hole. With their unique skill sets, both players have the potential to significantly impact the team's performance and contribute to their overall success.

TJ Warren, known for his scoring prowess, possesses the ability to create his own shot effectively. Adding Warren to the Pistons' roster would infuse a much-needed offensive spark. His scoring versatility and knack for finding ways to put points on the board could greatly enhance the team's offensive capabilities.

However, it is worth noting that Warren has had a colorful injury history. This might impact his availability at different points of the season. While this presents a potential setback, the long-term benefits of having Warren on the team far outweigh the cons. Once he recovers, Warren's offensive firepower and shot-creating abilities would make him a valuable asset in the Pistons' lineup.

In addition to Warren, Terrence Ross also emerges as a compelling option for the Pistons. Ross brings a different dimension to the table, primarily excelling as a sharpshooter with a knack for sinking three-pointers. His ability to stretch the floor and consistently knock down shots from beyond the arc would greatly benefit the team's offensive spacing and provide additional scoring options.

Terrence Ross with huge impact plays down the stretch for the Orlando Magic. Just watch the scoreboard during @TFlight31's 4th quarter highlights vs the Warriors. Three 3 pointers to lead comeback, assist of the game, and dagger free throws to put it away. #HumanTorch #PureMagic pic.twitter.com/iCeFCbd7N5 — 🏀 NBAMagician 🏀 (@NBAMagician) March 1, 2019

Furthermore, Ross's defensive skills should not be overlooked. With his athleticism and defensive instincts, he can make a significant impact on that end of the floor. He would add an element of versatility to the Pistons' defensive schemes. If the Pistons are unable to secure a veteran small forward, Ross could potentially step into a starting role, ensuring a reliable offensive and defensive presence on the court.

Looking Ahead

Ultimately, the potential signings of either Warren or Ross offer Detroit a promising boost in various aspects of their game. While Warren's injury history may cause some concern, his scoring abilities are unquestionable, making him an exciting prospect for the team. Similarly, Ross's sharpshooting and defensive prowess provide much-needed depth and stability to the small forward position. Should the Pistons successfully acquire either of these talented players, their contributions could be instrumental in propelling the team toward improved performance and more competitive standing within the league.

The Detroit Pistons still have some work to do to become a more competitive team. Their biggest need is at the small forward position, and they should look to sign a veteran player to fill that void. TJ Warren and Terrence Ross are two other small forwards who could potentially sign with Detroit and have a positive impact on the team. If the Pistons can address this need, they will be in a much better position to compete in the upcoming season.