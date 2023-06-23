To be a top-five 2023 NBA Draft selection, Detroit Pistons wing Ausar Thompson has perhaps been underdiscussed, with fans reveling over the eye-popping athleticism and passing ability of his brother Amen Thompson.

To that, Au. Thompson simply points to his “IQ, finishing at the rim, becoming a better catch-and-shoot shooter, coming off screens…,” per The Athletic's James L. Edwards. “I think there are a lot of things that I’m very confident in that others might not see.”

“I believe in myself,” Thompson says. “It seems like Detroit believes in me. Every day I’m going to work to get better, and even if I don’t come in like that, I’m going to work to get there. I believe in myself.”

A gifted playmaker, athlete, finisher and as creative a scorer as his brother, Au. Thompson has every reason to believe in himself. The Pistons, who clearly believed in him enough to select him fifth overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, have made him one of their franchise pillars in the process.

A status that Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey have reached as well, which is sure to please Ausar.

“I’m very familiar with Cade’s game,” he says of Cunningham. “… Coming out of high school, everyone looks up to him. Cade was my favorite player in that draft. I said he was going to be the first pick. I was telling Amen that.”

“I’m very familiar with all of their games,” he continues, even offering up a brief scouting report on Ivey.

“Jaden Ivey is super fast, underrated facilitator and very athletic. James Wiseman, Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart … big bodies in the paint. Marvin Bagley. I know everyone. I’m a big basketball fan.”

A player that loves the game and playing a team-oriented style of play like Thompson? With his skillset?

The entire city of Detroit should believe in him.