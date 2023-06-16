Brooklyn Nets small forward Cam Johnson is “prominent” on the Detroit Pistons' list of free agent targets, according to longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein. Johnson is a restricted free agent, so any contract offer sheet the Pistons or another team make can be matched by the Nets.

Johnson has a connection to new Pistons coach Monty Williams, who was his coach with the Phoenix Suns in the first three-and-a-half years in the NBA. Williams is reportedly all for a reunion with Johnson.

“New Pistons coach Monty Williams would relish a return with Nets restricted free agent Cam Johnson in Detroit, league sources say,” Stein said.

But there is a catch. Brooklyn has the opportunity to retain Johnson if it wishes. And according to Stein, the Nets plan to keep him.

“The Nets, though, are quietly expressing confidence that they have all but convinced Johnson to re-sign…or that they will match any external offer they need to match to keep him,” he said. “Stay tuned to see if that leads to a salary-dumping move or two from Brooklyn to create additional payroll flexibility.”

Johnson was traded to the Nets alongside forward Mikal Bridges, among other draft assets, for forward Kevin Durant, who was sent to the Suns, in February. Bridges and Johnson are two players the Nets could build around in the future.

In 25 regular-season games with the Nets, Johnson averaged 16.6 points on 46.8 percent shooting (37.2 from 3-point range). He also averaged 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Johnson and the Nets were swept in the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson averaged 18.5 points on 50.9 percent shooting (42.9 percent from 3-point range), 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in four games.