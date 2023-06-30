The Detroit Pistons have a promising young core ahead of free agency, one bolstered by the addition of Ausar Thompson with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Pistons now have a projected starting lineup of Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Thompson, Bojan Bogdanovic and Jalen Duren. This is a ton of young talent, with one veteran in the lineup with Bogdanovic.

Cunningham had a great rookie season in 2021-22 and was off to a good start last season before going down with a season-ending injury. The former No. 1 overall pick is Detroit's centerpiece, and the team is continuing to build around him.

The Pistons have more young talent off their bench. However, they could still use additional depth in the rotation. Free agency is a great way to do that, as the Pistons are among the teams with the most cap space.

With that said, here are the three best targets for the Pistons in 2023 NBA free agency.

Jerami Grant is a forward who the Pistons should target in free agency. Grant spent two seasons with Detroit before being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers last summer. They are now further along in their rebuild and could use an impact forward.

Reuniting with Grant is a solid option for Detroit. Grant averaged 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 40.1 percent from three last season. He is a quality two-way forward, and the Pistons have an avenue to pursue him.

If Grant comes back to the Motor City, he'd be a great fit with Detroit's young talent.

Kyle Kuzma is another forward the Pistons could pursue in free agency. Kuzma is from Michigan, and signing with the Pistons could make sense. This past season, he averaged 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He shot 44.8 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from downtown.

Kuzma would fit well with Detroit's young core. He would provide scoring in their lineup and has improved his all-around game over the past few seasons. If the Pistons can land Kuzma in free agency, it could help them edge toward respectability in 2023-24.

The ideal target for Detroit to land is restricted free agent Cam Johnson. The Brooklyn Nets are interested in re-signing Johnson, but the Pistons could make a push for him. Detroit brought in Monty Williams this offseason as their head coach, who was previously the Phoenix Suns' head coach. Before being traded to the Nets, Johnson was on the Suns and worked with Williams.

Reuniting them on the Pistons would be a good move for Detroit. Johnson averaged 15.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. He shot 47 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from behind the arc.

Johnson is one of the best three-point shooting forwards in the NBA. He is also a good defender and would be a great 3&D player to add to this young Pistons roster. Having a relationship with the head coach would help him fit seamlessly into the system.

Johnson should be the top target for Detroit this offseason.