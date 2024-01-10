The Pistons guard shared what went wrong as Detroit blew a big lead.

The Detroit Pistons got off to a fast start against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, leading 47-29 after the first quarter.

Unfortunately, it was all downhill from there. The Pistons ended up falling to 131-110 to Sacramento, a remarkable 39-point turnaround in the final three quarters.

Pistons guard Jaden Ivey got real on what went wrong for Detroit, according to Omari Sankofa II of The Detroit Free Press:

“Ivey on what went wrong: ‘Turnovers. Feel like they got a lot of easy transition buckets off of our turnovers, they converted a lot. They got the lead while we weren’t scoring, turnovers got them in the game … we just need to be composed. That’s a playoff team.'”

The Pistons committed 21 turnovers on the night, with Ivey and Killian Hayes combining for 10 between them.

Detroit set an unfortunate mark in this game, according to OptaSTATS:

“The Pistons are the only NBA team in the shot-clock era (since 1954-55) to have an 18+ point lead after one quarter but end up losing by 18+ points.”

After snapping their record-setting 28 game losing streak last month against the Toronto Raptors, the Pistons have lost five straight games – making it 33 out of 34 that the team has dropped.

Things haven't gotten any easier for Detroit. The team recently lost star guard Cade Cunningham to a left knee strain. The good news is that the team reported no structural damage to Cunningham's knee. Already ruled out for their game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night, Cunningham is set to be re-evaluated in 7-to-10 days.