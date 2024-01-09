Will the Pistons fall into another losing streak with Cade Cunningham out?

With the halfway point of the 2023-24 NBA season approaching, the Detroit Pistons find themselves with a 3-33 record and at the bottom of the standings. Currently the worst team in the league, the Pistons recently made history when they lost 28 straight games, a losing streak that spanned nearly two months. The only thing that could make this season worse for the Pistons is Cade Cunningham, their star guard, suffering an injury.

On Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets, this is exactly what happened.

Cunningham left the Pistons' most recent game against the Nuggets due to a left knee injury. It was later revealed that Cunningham suffered a knee strain and will miss the next few games as a result. As far as when the former first overall pick could return, the Pistons provided some clarity on Cade's injury Tuesday morning.

Timeline for Cade Cunningham's injury

The Pistons sent out a press release detailing Cade Cunningham's MRI results on Tuesday morning. The MRI confirmed a left knee strain, but the good news is that the team reported no structural damage to Cunningham's knee. Already ruled out for their game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night, Cunningham is set to be re-evaluated in 7-to-10 days.

This means that Cunningham will miss at least the next four games for the Pistons, as they are set to play the Kings, San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, and Washington Wizards before Tuesday, January 16. Cade could be in danger of missing more games too if his evaluation doesn't take place before the seven day minimum timeframe laid out by the team.

In 36 total games this season, the 22-year-old guard has averaged 22.8 points, 7.3 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the floor. Growing into a true floor general and their best scoring option, Cunningham's availability is critical to any potential success the Pistons may find the rest of the way this season.

With Cunningham sidelined, Detroit will now have to turn to Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, and rookie Marcus Sasser to lead the backcourt. Veteran swingman Alec Burks will also likely see his role and minutes increase as a result of Cunningham's injury.

Without their star player healthy, the struggling Pistons are in danger of extending their current four-game losing streak.